Broncos QB Bo Nix's Latest Achievement Puts Him in Hall-of-Fame Company
Not even the most optimistic Denver Broncos fans likely pictured Bo Nix having the type of season that he is up to this point. Considering the first four games of the season, in which the rookie quarterback had only one touchdown to four interceptions, it looked like it could be a long season for the Broncos.
Nix not only turned things around, but he joined an elite group of quarterbacks who achieved an immense feat — not as rookies, but in the prime of their respective NFL careers. Nix did it as a first-year player.
Nix now joins Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes, and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks during a 10-game stretch of a season to have 20 or more total touchdowns and two or fewer turnovers.
These are the only names to have accomplished this feat over the last 10 seasons in the NFL. It's safe to say that all four of those quarterbacks will be in the Hall of Fame when they are finally eligible.
This does not mean that Nix will be joining them in Canton, but it does show just how historical this run has been for him, especially as a rookie, and quarterbacking an offense bereft of any household names to throw to during this stretch. For example, when Mahomes accomplished this feat in 2020, he had Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill as his go-to receiving options.
Nix is quickly climbing out of the 'sixth quarterback taken in the draft' conversation to now being discussed amongst the best in the league. He has done an incredible job of protecting the football, being in the top 3 for his percentage of throws being turnover-worthy, while also still pushing the ball down the field.
Nix ranks third in the NFL in completions of 20-plus yards with 39 so far on the year. Sam Darnold and Jared Goff are the only two ahead of him.
The two right behind Nix are Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Nix is really proving he is more than what he showed in college. He's displayed an understanding of the game you simply do not see in rookie quarterbacks.
There is still a long way to go in his career, but Nix is showing signs more each week that he is not only a promising young rookie but is quickly climbing into that franchise quarterback discussion.
Broncos Country has been starved for quality quarterback play over the past eight years, but when your rookie first-round pick is achieving on a level commensurate with veterans like Rodgers, Brees, Mahomes, and Brady, it strongly portends that Nix is the answer fans have been deprived of since Peyton Manning hung up his cleats.
