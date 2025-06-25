Broncos' Veteran: Bo Nix is a 'Freak of Nature'
During the Denver Broncos' mandatory minicamp, left tackle Garett Bolles revealed how he marveled at Bo Nix's poise and competency as a rookie, saying he was "ready to rock and roll" out of the gates. Fast forward a couple of weeks, and Bolles still can't help but gush over his quarterback.
In an appearance on NFL Network's The Insiders, Nix's blindside protector couldn't help but compare him to the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels.
“Bo’s a tremendous football player,” Bolles said. “I’m so grateful I get to protect him and being his blindside protector, giving him all the time in the world. He’s a freak of nature. You look at the numbers that he put up last year, between him and [Jayden] Daniels, those were the two young quarterbacks in the league that’s gonna be very successful, and I have one of them behind me. His demeanor, his composure, his work ethic, just always wanting to get better, his arm talent and just the way he sees it, he has swag, man, he really does.”
It was a bit of a disappointment that the NFL end-of-year voters tallied Nix as the third-best offensive rookie in 2024, especially considering the number of weekly and monthly awards he won. On top of the in-season accolades, Nix also rewrote the franchise rookie record books and set numerous NFL historical marks, including his 29 passing touchdowns, which were the second-most in league history.
Nix led all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards (3,775), passing touchdowns, and total touchdowns (34). He found a way to score as a passer, a rusher, and as a receiver. It was a sensational body of work, and it's why confidence and excitement in the Mile High City are at their highest levels since the Peyton Manning era.
Daniels had himself a fine season, too, and there's an argument that he was more consistent. One thing that took away from Nix's ORoY outlook was his relatively slow start in the first quarter of the season, but he more than found his footing by October, and those who claim that his performance down the stretch was "tumultuous" are up in the night.
On top of his production, Nix also made Bolles' life, and that of his fellow blockers, much easier. Again, let's remember that we're talking about a rookie here; only two quarterbacks were sacked fewer times than Nix last season.
Opponents were only able to get Nix to the ground 24 times, and while we know that such achievements are a collective victory for the quarterback, offensive line, and play-caller, let's face it: before he arrived in Denver, Sean Payton's offense relinquished 45 sacks on Russell Wilson.
Nix knows what he's seeing pre-snap, gets rid of the ball on time, and when it doesn't look good or the pressure gets there, he's got the athleticism to make a lot of hay with his legs. For too many years, Bolles was responsible for protecting the blindside of quarterbacks whom he could never trust to stay where they were supposed to in the pocket.
Blocking for the likes of Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, and Wilson were a big reason for Bolles' early-career struggles with penalties. But those experiences put Bolles through the refiner's fire and smartened him up quickly, so that, when Nix arrived, the veteran tackle could not only appreciate his pocket poise, but also buy him the time needed to make his reads and deliver.
Bolles has developed into one of the NFL's best pass-protecting left tackles, and although he seems to get short shrift from the ubiquitous analytics sites for his run-blocking, he's no slouch there, either. The Broncos know what they have in Bolles, which is why they signed him to the third contract of his career during last season. He and Nix will together for years to come.
It's funny how that works, huh? The right quarterback arrives and suddenly, everyone around him seems to look and perform at a higher level.
That ranking that Denver's skill-position players got last offseason were made to look laughable by the time Nix's rookie campaign was in the books. And Payton's offensive line, which was above-average with Wilson under center, suddenly catapults to top one or two rankings with Nix at the helm.
Cliches become cliches for a reason. They're true.
A franchise quarterback is the tide that raises all ships.
Broncos Country, and Bolles, can appreciate that old NFL cliche a bit more intensely nowadays.
