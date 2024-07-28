Broncos' Internal View of Bo Nix After 4 Days Revealed by NFL Insider
The Denver Broncos are still keeping things even-Steven with regard to the open quarterback competition. Like the offseason training program, head coach Sean Payton has opted to continue to evenly distribute the first-team offense reps among rookie Bo Nix, incumbent Jarrett Stidham, and newcomer veteran Zach Wilson.
After Saturday's practice, Payton acknowledged at the podium that going even-Steven at quarterback like that isn't conducive to a fully productive training camp. That means the first-team reps will have to eventually go to the best guy, and the sooner the Broncos can arrive at that decision, the better.
Could it be the first-round rookie? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was in attendance at Saturday's practice, and he not only laid out a series of Nix plays that made all the blogs but also reported on the team's internal view of its first-round pick thus far.
"I watched all three quarterbacks trade shots all day, throwing a series of passes, and I've got to tell you, from talking to people here on the ground with the team, they are very impressed with Bo Nix. They feel like they have something. There's not a sentiment of, like, 'Oh, he's coming along,' or, 'Oh, rookies need time.' It's like, 'No, he's impressive.' They just feel like he's able to process information at the line of scrimmage at a high level for a rookie. It showed today. He threw an interception; came back with three straight touchdown passes in a hurry. So he's making his case, but Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson—certainly still in the mix," Fowler reported.
It's only a short matter of time before the Broncos give Nix the reins. Even he knows that.
"They’ll play me when I’m ready, and I’m going to do my best to get ready," Nix said after Saturday's practice.
One of the hallmarks of a bonafide NFL quarterback is resilience. The ability to bounce back positively after a negative play is one of the big attributes that separates the successful pros from the burn-outs.
Yeah, Nix was picked off by Broncos cornerback Levi Wallace, but he immediately rebounded by throwing a trio of red-zone touchdown passes. Two of those scores were excellent decisions and throws, as evidenced by the one below to tight end Greg Dulcich.
Stidham isn't going to just lie down and let Nix take the job. The veteran is battling, and showing that reliability and consistency that makes him an attractive backup option to a head coach like Payton.
Missing from the Stidham equation, though, is the predatory, aggressive nature to recognize an opportunity for a big play, or an explosive one, and have the sand to pull the trigger. Stidham plays it safe, and that's okay for a backup. A starter has to be able to balance the two sides of the blade, and walk the razor's edge.
Wilson is also trying to make a case, but at this stage, it seems as if Nix's ascension to QB1 is a matter of course.
"They made a series of good throws today, too. Sean Payton [is] hoping for a little Bill Parcells magic with Zach Wilson because Parcells always taught him, take what was once a high asset—a former first-round pick—if you're able to get him at a low cost like they did with Wilson in a trade, they've got pedigree. [It] could show to be something down the road, so they're hopeful," Fowler reported.
The Broncos have praised Nix publicly for his penchant for not having to be told something twice, or rarely having to be corrected more than once. When it comes to negative plays, his mindset doesn't allow him to go into a shell, which only impacts the offense poorly as the series progresses.
“I treat it like a touchdown and just go to the next play," Nix said of negatives. "A lot is going to happen. You learn a lot out there each play, and that’s just my focus right now.”
If a quarterback, or any player, is living in the past — even the momentary past — it prevents him from being fully present in the now. That's the danger zone, and it's also a marker of separation between the legit QBs of the NFL and journeymen.
Much like OTAs, Nix continues to be as advertised. The big difference now is that everyone is seeing it, from the national reporters like Fowler, to the local beat writers, and throngs of fans in attendance, the latter of whom continue to clamor for Nix to be given the first-team reins.
Only then can Broncos Country begin to truly hope that the dark days of the past eight years can be relegated to the dustbin of history. Neither Stidham nor Wilson have the wherewithal to lead the Broncos out of the doldrums.
The Nix kid? Maybe.
