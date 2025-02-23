Broncos' Bo Nix Listed at No. 20 in New QB Rankings
Denver Broncos ascending star Bo Nix was given curious placement in the latest 2025 quarterback power rankings.
In a "way-too-early" list compiled by FanDuel, which projects both current and future starters, Nix checked in at No. 20 -- behind such notable counterparts as Caleb Williams (14), Geno Smith (16), Drake Maye (17), and Kyler Murray (19).
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The reigning 12th overall pick, Nix completed his record-setting maiden campaign with 4,205 yards from scrimmage and 33 total touchdowns, leading the Broncos to their first winning record since 2016 and first playoff berth since 2015 while finishing as a runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Despite the laudables, opinions on Nix -- particularly on a national level -- still vary. NFL.com's Nick Shook also recently listed the Oregon product at No. 20 in his post-season QB rankings.
"Take a victory lap, Bo. Denver's decision to spend its first-round pick on the Oregon product was met with plenty of immediate criticism, but Sean Payton trusted his gut and showed he, and the Broncos’ front office, were correct in thinking Nix was the ideal fit for his offense," Shook wrote on Feb. 13. "Payton consistently had his rookie passer on the move, and Nix thrived accordingly -- so much so that he generated legit Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz at midseason. Those takes tailed off once Nix encountered some difficulties, but his debut season was a resounding success nonetheless."
Just another log on the fire.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!