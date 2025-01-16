Broncos Brass: QB Bo Nix is 'Our Guy'
The Denver Broncos season might not have ended with the ultimate triumph of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but someone tell that to the team brass. As Broncos CEO Greg Penner, GM George Paton, and head coach Sean Payton held court on Wednesday for their respective end-of-season pressers, to a man, each looked like the cat who caught the canary.
It wasn't the typically strained visage and demeanor of men whose ambitions had just fizzled into naught. The Broncos won 10 games and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. That's enough to be happy about, but that tonality of satisfaction and excitement the Broncos triumvirate shared may have been rooted in the emergence of Bo Nix.
These men can afford to be jovial about a one-and-done playoff appearance because with Nix in the fold, the Broncos know they'll be back in the dance. After years of wandering the quarterback desert, the Broncos are confident they've found their guy.
“We’re all searching for that, for that rookie quarterback who has franchise skills. I think we have that," Paton said on Wednesday. "So what do we do? We just keep building. You draft and you develop... We think we have our guy in Bo.”
As the head coach and offensive play-caller, Payton saw much to be "encouraged" about relative to Nix's historic rookie season, crediting the quarterback's decision-making, accuracy, and how difficult he is to sack, among other attributes.
“I know this: He’s very conscientious. He comes in. He spends a lot of time here," Payton said of Nix. "I think it’s all in front of him. I’ve said this before—I think we’ve found that player that can lead us and be what we need relative to having the success we’re used to having. I think we’ve found it.”
As for Penner, he couldn't help but gush over his year-one impressions of the Broncos' burgeoning franchise quarterback. He credited Nix's mettle and how he battled to lead the Broncos out of their 0-2 start and always gave the team a chance when the chips were down.
“I was incredibly impressed with Bo both on and off the field. It never seemed like any moment was too big for him," Penner said. "He’s got all the physical traits that you need to be a great quarterback. Mentally, he is sharp. The players respond to him. His teammates love him."
There were a lot of expectations and responsibilities foisted upon Nix as a rookie, all of which he shouldered willingly as the privilege of leadership. He was named a team captain, which is rare for a rookie, and particularly demanding. And yet, the Broncos' veterans responded to him and closed ranks as the season marched on.
Just being a first-round quarterback comes with an enormous burden of expectations. To then be named a team captain and become the first Broncos rookie quarterback to start a season-opener since John Elway — suffice it to say, not everyone has the make-up to manage such high expectations.
At first, it was unclear whether Nix would be equal to the strain, as evidenced by the Broncos' early struggles. But fast forward to Week 3 in Tampa Bay, and something clicked for Nix. The rest is history.
Nix would finish his rookie season with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, completing 66.3% of his passes and earning a 93.3 QB rating. He would rush for 359 yards and four additional touchdowns and even chipped in a rare receiving score in Baltimore. His 29 passing scores led all NFL rookie quarterbacks, as did his 34 total touchdowns.
Nix now owns all the Broncos' rookie passing records. His 29 passing scores are the second-most by a rookie in NFL history. And when it comes to Broncos Country, the verdict is in: everyone's a 'Bo-liever.'
Alas, it just so happens that the Washington Commanders drafted a quarterback whose rookie campaign was even more sensational in Jayden Daniels. The former LSU Heisman Trophy winner is viewed as a lock for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
The individual stats and awards are great — including Nix being named the Rookie of the Month of October — but the accomplishments redound to little if they don't correspond to team success. Nix delivered 10 wins — another franchise rookie record — and a playoff berth, the first rookie to lead the Broncos to the postseason since.... you guessed it... Elway.
These are positive harbingers of what the future holds for Nix and the Broncos, hence the collective relief and optimism on the faces of the 'Three Ps' (Penner, Paton, and Payton). As Payton said, "it's all in front" of Nix and the Broncos now. Penner and company believe Nix's dedication will continue through the 2025 offseason and help set him and the Broncos up for even more success next year.
"In terms of the offseason, he’s an incredibly hard worker and loves studying tape, being in the gym and that will serve him well this offseason as he builds for the future," Penner said of Nix. "I know he will be better next year.”
Only one Broncos quarterback has ever passed for more touchdowns in a single season than Nix and his name was Peyton Manning. That's quite remarkable to see Nix climb up into that franchise echelon in his first year.
Imagine what the future holds.
