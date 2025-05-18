Broncos' QB Bo Nix Draws Peyton Manning Comparison from SB50 Champ
It seems the national perspective is beginning to catch up to how good Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix actually is. Denver's four primetime games in 2025 are evidence of that.
Even so, there are still whispers that Nix will see a statistical drop-off in Year 2. Such takes are a tad puzzling, especially considering how the Broncos improved the supporting cast surrounding him, and Sean Payton returns as his head coach and play-caller.
Nix was a big recruiting tool for the Broncos, helping to land top-tier free agents. New safety Talanoa Hufanga admitted recently how he and linebacker Dre Greenlaw were sold on becoming Broncos because of the favorable quarterback climate that exists currently in Denver.
So when host Kay Adams — host of the Up & Adams Show — recently asked Super Bowl 50 legend Chris Harris, Jr. about Nix representing the Broncos these days, the former All-Pro cornerback drew a stunning comparison to the magnetic appeal of his former teammate: Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning.
"I thought he played outstanding for a rookie. To lead this team to the playoffs in his first year as a starter. It was like a dark cloud over us, right? It was like we were cursed in that 10-year block of not making it to the playoffs," Harris Jr. explained to Adams. "So, for this guy to come in, step in, make huge plays. He can run, he can throw the deep ball, he can throw on the run, [and] he fits this new modern style of play. And guys that love him, right? He's a locker room guy. He hangs with the guys. He's a guy that players want to be around. And we haven't had a guy that was a big recruiter since Peyton Manning, right? Everybody wanted to come to Denver when we had Peyton, right? So now, to be able to have a guy like Bo, who is a cornerstone guy for us. We believe in him in the franchise—the players believe in him—everybody in the building believes in him. So now, everybody outside sees that, they feel that energy, now they want to be part of it."
Year 2 will deliver more must-win games that Nix will be tasked with pulling out of the fire. After all, the Broncos' expectations have dramatically shifted toward chasing Super Bowl glory in 2025, and that means securing a much better playoff seeding.
Harris was also asked by Adams about whether Nix has already proven that he's a bona fide clutch quarterback. Harris saw hints of the clutch gene in Nix last year, and while it may be "too early" to say for sure, the signs are there.
"It's too early. It's too early to say he's clutch, and to say he's not," Harris said to Adams. "We didn't have that many clutch games. One score or nail-biter games, where he had to make comebacks. But I think he's not afraid of it. I don't think he's afraid at all to make those plays. Some quarterbacks, they might be afraid of the moment. I think Bo wants the moment. He wants to throw the ball in that situation. Actually, the Cleveland Browns game, the Cleveland game when Marvin Mims 'Mossed' the guy—that was clutch."
Chances are that the retooled Broncos defense is going to give Nix every opportunity to pull out the victories if he's got the ball last. In many ways, Denver's high-profile additions in free agency were akin to heaping some extra toppings on the already loaded pizza.
The Broncos defense got even more tasty when the Broncos drafted Jim Thorpe Trophy-winning Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round. The rich become richer.
Given the considerable turbo boost Denver's front office has given the defense this offseason, Harris believes defensive coordinator Vance Joseph can continue to push the envelope and attack even more.
"It's all about getting these new guys coming in fitting well, which I think they will, with coach Vance Joseph," Hariss told Adams. "He's a very aggressive coach, loves the blitz. I think they led the league in blitzing last year. So we've got to have corners that are going to able to hold up on an island, and they did that last year for the majority—except until the end. So, I think they learned a lot from last year—getting that playoff experience—going to Buffalo. You know, getting whipped like that. That will give you some motivation to come back even better next year. Zach Allen. I don't know what this guy has to do to get any pub, right? He dominated all season long and didn't get first-team All-Pro. So, he's going to be motivated to come back to show guys that he is a top D-lineman in this league. So, I think the defense will be in the Top-3, but I'm hoping—we should—finish No.1."
Many analysts will continue to split hairs over how the Broncos have prioritized defensive additions, but even that strategy was centered on having Nix under center. A different take on building the nest.
