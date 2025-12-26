Bo Nix's New NFL Record Set at Arrowhead Should Silence Critics

It wasn't a perfect performance, but the Denver Broncos got it done against a surprisingly feisty Kansas City Chiefs squad on Christmas Night. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had some ups and downs, including one interception, though it was an excellent play made on a tipped pass by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton.

Nix passed for 182 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City's defense, finishing with a passer rating of just 76.9. However, his production saw him become just the third quarterback in NFL history to pass for 25-plus touchdowns and 3,500-plus yards in each of his first two seasons.

The only other quarterbacks to achieve that feat were Peyton Manning (1998-99) and Justin Herbert (2020-2021). Nix has now surpassed his yardage total as a rookie, passing for 3,790 and 25 touchdowns this season, with 11 interceptions.

Nix is four touchdowns away from tying his rookie number of 29, but he's already surpassed his rushing touchdowns total from last year, with five, giving him 30 total touchdowns this season. His 2025 campaign has ebbed and flowed in different ways, but his production has been consistent.

According to Sean Payton, Nix has done his first job as the team's quarterback: win games.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Payton's Accomplishment

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

At 13-3 now, the Broncos remain in control of the AFC West crown and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Thanks to the Broncos' win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Payton joined Bill Belichick as the only head coaches in NFL history to post five or more seasons with 13 or more wins.

“I have been fortunate to have been on and coached a lot of great players. There is nothing

like winning," Payton said of joining Belichick in the NFL record books. "When I heard that, I had trouble figuring out which were the 13-win teams. We had some other teams that were 12 or 11-win teams. I have been fortunate to have really good players and real good coaches. Some of them who are right here that have been a part of all of those wins, part of those wins. Obviously, Bill (Belichick) is good company. Let’s keep it going.”

By virtue of Thursday night's win, the Broncos could secure the AFC West crown on Saturday if the red-hot Houston Texans beat the Los Angeles Chargers in their house. It doesn't sound like Nix expects that to happen, and is already mentally preparing to face Jim Harbaugh's squad for all the divisional marbles in the season finale.

“At the end of the day, none of it really matters. We have to play the final game, and we have to

take care of it. They [Charges] are going to be a good football team," Nix said post-game. "Some other team could help us along the way, but at the end of the day, it is going to come down to us versus them. We are excited to have them at home. It is going to be a really good environment and atmosphere. It is honestly playoff atmosphere. It is going to be tough. I have not beaten them, but it is going to be a good nine days of preparation. On the tenth day, it will be all you have got for four quarters or however long it takes. We are excited about it. It will be good to have rest. It will be a good long weekend for us.”

Many fans will be dissatisfied with the Broncos' win over the Chiefs. It was a close game that required a comeback by Nix in the second half.

However, the Broncos got it done against a uniquely motivated Chiefs team, depleted though they were. Along the way, Nix's latest NFL records should serve to silence the critics, who are likely to be out in force after he failed to surpass 200 passing yards on Christmas Night.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage