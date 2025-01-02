Broncos QB Bo Nix on Playoff Scrutiny: 'Pressure is a Privilege'
The Denver Broncos' backs are against the wall. With the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town for the season finale, the Broncos are in a win-or-go-home situation.
A loss would likely mean Denver's season is over. A win, and the Broncos would guarantee their first playoff berth since 2015.
One player is shouldering the lion's share of the pressure it get it done, and he happens to be a rookie. Quarterback Bo Nix isn't looking to shirk from the responsibility; he learned a long time ago that pressure is privilege.
"I think this lifestyle, this situation, there are some quarterbacks who just kind of live with pressure," Nix said on Wednesday. "That’s just kind of second nature at this point. I believe pressure is a privilege, and I was taught that a long time ago. There’s no pressure without opportunity. Right now, that means we have a great opportunity to go do something special.”
Indeed, it would be very special for Broncos Country to see its team prevail and punctuate a winning season with a 10th win and a playoff berth. It's been eight long years of being on the outside looking in for this long-suffering fanbase.
But let not your hearts be troubled, as Broncos head coach Sean Payton has taken confidence in Nix's track record in big games. It was one of the many factors that drew Payton and the Broncos to Nix.
“He’s constantly showed up when we needed a big drive or something at the end of the half or a play," Payton said of Nix on Wednesday. "If you really track his career, it’s littered with those moments.”
That was certainly true of Nix's college resume. And clutch playmaking has translated to the NFL, including last week. Alas, the Broncos weren't able to fully capitalize on his end-of-game miracle, as Coach Payton opted to go for an extra point at the end of regulation, instead of a two-point attempt, playing for overtime.
With under two minutes to go, trailing by a touchdown, Nix drove the Broncos down the field against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. On a 4th-&-1 for all the marbles, the rookie quarterback rolled right and uncorked a 25-yard pass into the end zone. Marvin Mims Jr. climbed up over two defenders, and acrobatically hauled in the pass for Nix's third touchdown strike of the night.
Down 24-23, the Broncos had momentum and a young quarterback who was feeling it. Nix wanted to go for two, but Payton kicked the extra point.
Nix had his opportunities in overtime, getting two possessions, but it was nothing doing. By then, he and his offense had cooled, and when you give it back to Joe Burrow for a third overtime possession, he's not going to squander it. Burrow marched the Bengals down for a game-clinching touchdown.
Broncos lost 30-24.
But both Payton and Nix learned some lessons, no doubt. For Payton, it's about trusting his young quarterback and staying aggressive. For Nix, it's about finding ways to execute deep into overtime, and doing whatever it takes to come out on top.
With all the marbles on the table, Nix and the Broncos will get the opportunity to break the franchise's playoff drought in front of the Mile High Faithful. Not only that, but the Broncos will be rocking their '78 Throwback uniforms.
Nix did his part to beat the Chiefs at full strength in Week 10 at Arrowhead, and were it not for a special teams gaffe, the Broncos would already be at 10 wins and in the playoffs. Against a Week 18 Chiefs team that's resting many of its starters, including Patrick Mahomes, Nix will get the chance to balance those scales.
The rookie quarterback sent a message to Broncos Country regarding Sunday.
“We’re going to lean on them a lot," Nix said of the home crowd. "I think it’s not going to be 100 percent because we still have to go out there and play them, but everything that they provide is only going to be an added bonus for us. It’s only going to be a competitive advantage for us. In saying that, this is the epitome of a home game. You get chances to go to the playoffs for the first time in a while. If I’m in orange and blue, I’m probably not going to be quiet the whole game.”
Challenge accepted, Bo.
