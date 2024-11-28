Broncos QB Bo Nix Pops Up on Practice Report with Injury
The Denver Broncos have an extra day of preparation ahead of their Monday Night Football home tilt vs. the Cleveland Browns. But for star rookie quarterback Bo Nix, it's an extra day of rest and recuperation.
Nix was a limited participant in the Broncos' Thursday practice with a back injury listed. The revelation of the rookie's injury comes on the heels of a hard-fought win at Allegiant Stadium over the Las Vegas Raiders, where Nix seemingly suffered the ailment.
On Nix's second touchdown pass of the day to Courtland Sutton, he was throwing on the run, and moments after he released the ball, Raiders defender Maxx Crosby got a hand on him with a — it must be said — light push. Nix quickly reached for his lower back even as he rushed down to celebrate the score with teammates.
Afterward, the television broadcast showed Broncos trainers wrapping a heating pad around Nix's lower back while he conversed with QBs coach Davis Webb on the sideline. That back tweak is lingering a bit, it seems.
Now, how serious the injury is, we don't know. We can deduce that it's not too terribly serious by virtue of him being a limited participant in practice, so that's a positive.
On the heels of being named the NFL Rookie of the Week for the third straight week, Nix and the Broncos offense are building momentum. Any time spent without getting the full repetitions isn't the greatest, but at this late point in the season, it comes with the territory of being an NFL starting quarterback.
We'll be closely monitoring the Broncos' practice reports leading up to Monday night. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was also limited with a shoulder, while cornerback Riley Moss did not participate after suffering a knee injury vs. the Raiders.
