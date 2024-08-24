Broncos QB Bo Nix's Preseason Display Earns High Marks from PFF
Bo Nix has been a revelation for Denver Broncos fans through the first two preseason games. Looking like a phenomenal fit for what head coach Sean Payton wants to do running his offense, Nix has gone a combined 23-of-30 for 240 yards and two touchdowns, leading six scoring drives on seven possessions, and he's yet to be sacked or turn it over.
Now named starter for the Broncos, Nix may not play another snap until Denver takes the field in Week 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks. Broncos Country is understandably elated by how the rookie has looked in limited action so far.
There are still plenty of unknowns with Nix in the NFL, though. How will he look against NFL starters?
Will it be as easy when teams are playing more complicated designs? What will Nix look like faced with in-game adversity when forced to operate an under-center dropback game and play keep up and push the ball vertically down the field?
All questions without answers because he simply hasn’t been tested in these areas yet. He has passed two preseason “pop quizzes” that don’t ask this variety of questions. His game and process can be nitpicked, but overall, the results paired with the offensive design have been overly promising.
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman has certainly been impressed with Nix. Earning a fantastic 80.4 overall grade with zero turnover-worthy plays, he has also avoided sacks, kept the chains moving, and overall looked the part of a quality NFL starting quarterback.
In Game 1 at Indianapolis, while the results were better for Nix, the process and his lower body mechanics led to some inconsistencies in his game, earning a 71.4 grade via PFF. Wasserman praised Nix for being boring but good.
“Nix was solid, if unspectacular, in his NFL debut after a couple of early misses. His lone big-time throw went through the hands of Josh Reynolds in the end zone. He used his athleticism to escape the pocket on several occasions, including for a first-down rush in the second quarter. As is his trademark, Nix completed 13 of his 14 passes on targets less than 10 yards downfield. Hopefully, we see him push the ball downfield more often in future appearances," Wasserman wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nix would not wind up pushing the ball further down the field against Green Bay in the next game, actually dropping from an average depth of target of 7.4 in his first appearance all the way to 4.0 in Game 2. Still, he avoided negative plays, made quick decisive reads, and moved the offense down the field consistently.
In Game 2, Nix didn’t score any “Big Time Throws,” according to PFF, but he also didn’t have any turnover-worthy plays either, earning a grade of 85.8 for his performance in Denver. PFF praised Nix for another good outing.
“Nix was solid for a second straight week. He completed eight of his nine passes for 80 yards and a score before calling it a night. It led to an 89.8 PFF passing grade — the third-best mark among qualifying passers in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL preseason," Wasserman wrote.
Nix still has many questions to answer entering the season. Given how hard it is to dink and dunk down the field with long drives, eventually, the Broncos will need to show they can push the football and create explosive plays to gain chunk yards.
Can Nix do that in a more traditional under-center dropback offense? He certainly might have that ability, but given the limited sample size, the opponents' quality and basic scheming of the preseason, and the situational football played out in Game 1 and 2, Broncos Country doesn’t have answers quite yet.
Nix has shown he has a high floor and the praise and grades from PFF certainly verify his efficiency in preseason. A full picture of who he is and will be as a quarterback is still being compiled, but early signs of play on the field and talk from players and coaches in Denver about Nix should have Broncos Country riding high entering Week 1.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!