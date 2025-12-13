5 Defensive Matchups That Will Make or Break Broncos-Packers

The Denver Broncos' defense has been concerning over the past few weeks. The Broncos' defense has a trend over the past few years of struggling more in December than it does in the other months of the season.

Against the Green Bay Packers, the Broncos will have to be on point to slow them down, including sealing the cracks this defense has shown.

With what the Packers have on offense, they match up extremely well across the board with the Broncos' defense, especially with their passing game weapons against this secondary. So, Denver has its work cut out for it against the Packers.

The Broncos need to make sure things are clicking and firing on all cylinders. We've already covered the Broncos' offensive matchups , but these five on the defensive side of the ball will be crucial.

DC Vance Joseph vs. QB Jordan Love

Love has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL against man coverage this season, a scheme the Broncos run at the third-highest rate. However, Denver has faced three other quarterbacks who, statistically and analytically, have been similar to Love against man coverage, and the defense forced some bad games.

In those other matchups, Denver has gone more to zone, which has created some issues, but Love is better than those other quarterbacks against such coverage this season. He only drops from the top five in most stats and analytics against man coverage to the top 12 against zone.

Joseph will have to be creative with his disguises. Hopefully, he has come up with other simulated pressure looks to create confusion for Love. For Joseph to succeed against Love, it will have to start up front, where Denver has advantages across the board.

Broncos' OLBs vs. Packers' OTs

Rasheed Walker has not been a good left tackle this season and has allowed 28 pressures. Nik Bonitto matches up exceptionally well to take advantage of where Walker struggles the most, and that is in his kick-slide against explosive pass rushers.

Zach Tom has been solid as a right tackle, but he struggles to anchor, which can be more problematic against Jonathon Cooper and Jonah Elliss. The Broncos have a stable of pass rushers that might be overwhelming for the Packers' tackles, but they need the coverage unit to hold up so they can get home.

On top of that, the Broncos will have to be more disciplined with their rushing lanes. Over the past two games, the Broncos have allowed quarterbacks to get outside and use their legs to extend plays. That can't be allowed to happen with love.

Broncos' CBs vs. Packers' WRs

The Packers are healthy at wide receiver, and their stable of pass-catchers could create serious issues for the Broncos' cornerbacks. Patrick Surtain II, Ja’Quan McMillian, Riley Moss, and Jahdae Barron will have their work cut out for them with the stable of receivers the Packers have, and that doesn't include their tight ends.

With four receivers with at least 20 catches, the Packers have had to show some stability due to injuries at the position. Jayden Reed, who isn’t one of these four receivers due to injuries, is a legitimate threat and one of the better slot receivers in the NFL when he is on the field. That creates a matchup to watch with McMillian.

Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Dontayvion Wicks have had to step up with Reed out and provide more weapons besides Romeo Doubs. The Packers have the depth to rotate their receivers and keep their legs fresh, while wearing down the Broncos' corners.

Broncos' DL vs. Packers' IOL

The Broncos are getting defensive tackle D.J. Jones back , which means they're back to full strength. That keeps the Broncos' advantage across the defensive line against the Packers' offensive line in both phases of the game.

Focusing on the passing game, Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers should be able to stack wins against Aaron Banks and Anthony Belton, as neither is overly quick in pass protection and can be attacked using stunts and twists.

Joseph has flipped Franklin-Myers and Allen occasionally this season, but this is a game where flipping them might be better to do consistently. Allen matches up better against Banks, with Franklin-Myers matching up better against Belton.

Broncos' Run Defense vs. Packers' Rushing Offense

The Packers have had issues with their run game all season, and Josh Jacobs is dealing with an injury. However, if Jacobs plays, he is a significant concern for the Broncos, as he's had a Hall-of-Fame-type career against them. He could be a difference-maker for this game if he plays.

If he doesn’t, then Jones, Malcolm Roach, and the rest of the Broncos' defense should be able to hinder the Packers' rushing attack. Emmanuel Wilson is a decent enough back, but he isn’t the threat Jacobs is, and he leaves a lot of yards on the field.

Denver’s advantage against the Packers' offensive line carries over from the passing game to the rushing game. The Broncos' defensive line should be able to hold up at the point of attack and create the lanes for the linebackers to come downhill and make the play.

