Broncos Announce Multiple Roster Moves Prior to Packers Game

The Denver Broncos executed a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 15 showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

The team announced Saturday that it has promoted inside linebacker Jordan Turner and elevated quarterback Sam Ehlinger and wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad to the active roster.

Denver had an opening on the 53-man roster after waiving tight end Marcedes Lewis on Thursday.

An undrafted rookie, Turner has appeared in three games for the Broncos this season, totaling as many tackles across 49 snaps -- nearly all of which came on special teams. He'll continue being deployed on Darren Rizzi's side of the ball while backing up starting ILBs Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton.

The QB3 behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham, Ehlinger has repeatedly vacillated between Denver's active roster and its practice squad since joining the club in April. He recently turned down an opportunity to join the Indianapolis Colts, citing his preference to remain under the Broncos' coaching umbrella.

Now a third-year Bronco, Bandy has caught one pass for 16 yards across two games this season, after previously being elevated from the taxi squad. He'll run as a deep reserve WR against Green Bay with rookie Pat Bryant (hamstring) sidelined. Bandy, if active, should also see work on special teams.

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) scrambles out of the pocket against New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi (0) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Lewis Returns

As expected, the aforementioned Lewis is back in the fold after clearing waivers on Friday. The Broncos re-signed the 41-year-old to the practice squad, resetting the clock on his three-maximum elevations.

"Essentially appears the plan is to keep him in the building for his leadership, character and as insurance," The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel reported this week.

Lewis initially joined Denver's practice squad on Oct. 29 and was elevated to the 53-man roster for games against Houston, Las Vegas, and Kansas City. He became the oldest NFL tight end to ever appear in a regular-season contest when the Broncos defeated the Texans in Week 9.

“There was a pretty clear understanding we needed him with [TE] Nate [Adkins] down. We created a roster spot and then… We know we wanted to have him back, so it was more of just managing the roster," head coach Sean Payton explained Friday.