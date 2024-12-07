New Metric Hints Broncos QB Bo Nix is Already Among NFL's Best

QBs getting sacked on 3rd Down at the lowest rate



Derek Carr - 1.4%

Josh Allen - 5.0%

Lamar Jackson - 5.9%

Jordan Love - 6.3%

Brock Purdy - 6.3%

Bo Nix - 6.6%

Jameis Winston - 7.2%

Kirk Cousins - 8.3%

Jayden Daniels - 8.7%

Kyler Murray - 8.8% pic.twitter.com/0ScuKSI1uN