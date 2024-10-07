Broncos QB Bo Nix & HC Sean Payton Clear the Air After Week 5 Sideline Spat
The Denver Broncos' 34-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders featured a sideline spectacle between head coach and quarterback beyond the raucous events taking place on the field.
After a great Bo Nix deep shot to Broncos rookie wide receiver Troy Franklin was dropped in the end zone, head coach Sean Payton sent the punting unit onto the field. The television broadcast cameras then captured a sideline altercation of sorts between Payton and Nix.
It seemed to show Payton saying something fiery to Nix, with the rookie quarterback firing back in kind. Nix's quarterback coach, Davis Webb, and other Broncos personnel seemed to be advocating on his behalf before he walked to the bench. Following Denver's next possession, which was punctuated with a one-yard Nix rushing touchdown, he and Payton were captured on the sideline again, with the head coach patting him on the chest plate in an 'attaboy' type of spirit.
After the game, Payton addressed the sideline spat with his rookie starter.
“It is part of the deal," Payton said post-game. "There is still a little bit of Ferris Bueller in this player that we have to get rid of. I’m talking about Bo. I love him to death, and sometimes it is my love language.” (laughs)
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
For his part, Nix also downplayed the exchange, taking a joking tone like his head coach.
“He turned and looked at me," Nix said of Payton, "And said, ‘I love you,’ and I turned to him and said, ‘I love you back.’” (laughs)
Chuckles all around. Broncos Country wasn't too worried about it, especially after the two were seen afterward in fine spirits on the sideline. It helps that the spectacle came in a commanding win.
Some might point to Nix's Week 3 performance in Tampa, but his day against the Raiders was arguably the best of his young NFL career. He finished 19-of-27 (70.3%) for 206 yards and two touchdowns, with the aforementioned additional score on the ground. His QB rating? 117.2, a career-high.
Payton seemed to be happy with Nix's day at the office. It turns out that when possessions lead to touchdowns, it often translates to victories.
“We start with lead your team to wins, and lead your team to the end zone. I thought he did a good job of that," Paytons said of Nix. "He made some really good plays with his feet. He is hard to sack."
Indeed, Nix is stubborn about relinquishing any negative play, including sacks. After avoiding sacks in Weeks 3 and 4, Nix was taken to the ground three times by the Raiders.
But Maxx Crosby is a force of nature and tends to save his best for the Broncos. Broncos right tackle Alex Palczewski held his own, but Payton didn't do all he could schematically to help his beleagured young blocker.
"You worry about the matchup with Crosby and Palczewski," Payton said. "There is a lot going on when he is coming off the bus and then the protections. I thought [Nix] played well.”
So, what should Broncos fans takeaway from the Nix/Payton sideline spat? In all honesty, it's encouraging. Remember, many a-truths are said in jest.
This is nothing like the verbal lashing Payton gave Russell Wilson on the sideline in Detroit last year. Make no mistake.
Like a proud father, Payton does show his love to his players by being very demanding and vocal. Credit to Nix; he stood up for himself with that fiery repartee.
It's about accountability and passion. If nothing else, it showed how bought-in and invested Nix and Payton are together and the high-demand, high-expectation nature of their budding relationship.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!