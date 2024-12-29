Broncos QB Bo Nix Sounds Off on Sean Payton's Fateful 2-Point Decision
With eight seconds left in the game, the Denver Broncos had inexplicably driven the length of the field to score a touchdown on the Cincinnati Bengals, narrowing the margin to 24-23. Bo Nix hit wideout Marvin Mims Jr. on a gutsy fourth-down throw into the end zone, that saw the second-year player go up and pluck the ball out of their air with two Bengals draped over him.
At first, it seemed that Broncos head coach Sean Payton was going to keep Nix and the offense out there to go for a two-point conversion attempt. But when the officials opted to review Mims' touchdown, Payton seemingly had second thoughts, and trotted kicker Wil Lutz and the field goal unit out for an extra point. It was good.
That sent the 24-24 game to overtime, where the Bengals won the toss. The Broncos managed to force the first punt of the Bengals' night, giving the ball back to Nix with an opportunity to win the game. Nix would even get one more overtime opportunity to score, but to no avail.
Joe Burrow marched down on Cincinnati's third overtime possession, and won the game with a three-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. After the game, Payton addressed his decision to kick the extra point at the end of regulation.
“Going for two, we knew a tie for us was just as beneficial as a win, and we felt like we had the momentum at that point," Payton said at the podium. "Look, it went back and forth and in the end, we didn’t make enough plays. They did.”
Payton is referring to the playoff arithmetic of the Broncos needing a win or a tie in Cincy to clinch a playoff spot. Still, with all the momentum on his side, a red-hot quarterback, and the opportunity to leave nothing to chance, the Broncos head coach played it conservative, knowing he'd be putting the game back in the hands of the NFL's hottest quarterback in overtime.
The decision blew up in Payton's face, but he did his best to play it down post-game, remaining adamant that it was the right call. And for those wondering if there simply wasn't enough time for Payton and his staff to do that basic math, he brushed off such concerns.
“We discussed it all. We had plenty of time, plenty of time," Payton said. "And the decision we made was the right one.”
Nix seemed gung-ho about going for two in the closing seconds. Alas, he had no say, apparently, in that fateful decison.
“I have no decision-making, so I'm trying to go for two," Nix said post-game. "But at the end of the day, that's probably not always the wisest decision. I'm glad I don't make the decisions for our team, because I would go off straight emotion. They thought it out, they processed it, and in that case, it was better to kick a field goal and play in overtime.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
It was the politically expedient thing to say at the podium for the team's rookie quarterback. Still, at least Nix admitted twice that he really wanted to stay on the field and go for the win.
“Yes, I definitely want the ball and a chance to win the game," Nix said. "We had a chance in overtime to do that, and I missed that one. It was a good decision by us to kick the field goal and play for overtime. We had stopped them enough to feel good about it. We thought we could move the ball in overtime, but we didn't.”
The buck stops with Payton, though, who seemed to focus on the "tie element" as a critical factor in his late-game decision-making. If so, it exposed a coaching-not-to-lose mindset that many in Broncos Country find troubling at this late juncture of the season.
“A lot of it is your gut relative to… how the toss goes," Payton explained. "We were moving it a little on offense and then weighing the percentages of the two-point conversion, I think that had a lot to do with it. If the tie element didn’t sit in there, it’d probably have been a little easier decision. Obviously, I’m going to get asked the question either way. So I was comfortable with the decision. We had plenty of time with the decision.”
The Broncos head coach lamented his team's repeated chances to ice the game. There's no doubt the Football Gods went to great length to open the way for the Broncos, but Payton and company seemed stubbornly intent on rebuffing such grid-iron blessings.
“Shoot, we had our opportunities," Payton said.
With a now all-important season finale at home vs. the Kansas City Chiefs to determine the Broncos' playoff destiny, at least Payton isn't shirking under the pressure, even though his decision-making at the end of the Cincy game would belie such tropes from the outside looking in.
“You go out and compete. There’s pressure every week," Payton said. "This is what we do it for—meaningful games here. I think it’s important that you embrace it. And it is exciting. There’s nothing worse than playing games [in] the last part of the season where there’s nothing at stake. I think it’s something we’ll all be excited about.”
For Nix, Week 18 will be no different than the past two games. One win and you're in. Broncos Country can only hope that this time, Nix and the team will be equal to their opportunity.
“It's been like this for two weeks," Nix said. "So you just have to put everything in to go win the game.”
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!