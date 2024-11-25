Broncos QB Bo Nix Sounds Off on Sweeping Raiders as a Rookie
In the wake of Sunday's 29-19 victory, the Denver Broncos have officially swept the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only did the Broncos vanquish the Silver and Black twice this season, but they finally beat them in their house for the first time since making the jump to Las Vegas.
The first half wasn’t very inspiring, but after a Brandon Jones interception off of Gardner Minshew, the tide turned quickly as the Broncos left the Raiders shipwrecked by game's end. Bo Nix had a fire in his eyes, staring down Raiders linebacker Tyree Wilson, letting him know who's boss.
Nix had another stellar game, throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns, helping bulk up his Offensive Rookie of the Year resume. Post-game, he was asked how important it was to sweep a division rival and do it on the road.
“It's huge. It's what your goal is going into the season," Nix said. "They're a good football team. We played them two tough games. We got two good wins out of it. I know after last year, it was the opposite. It was good for us to find a way to win this game, find a way to go in a hostile road environment against a divisional team. They're fighting every week. They're a good football team. It was a good win for us. [I'm] happy for the guys.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nix gave the Raiders their flowers in his humble answer. He could’ve easily thrown salt in the wound after serving a heated division rival a loss for the second time this season, but his play, and that of the Broncos, speaks for itself. Don't get it twisted, though; in the heat of battle, Nix is fierce.
To go into a hostile environment, struggle early, but ultimately come out victorious is a sort of resilience the Mile High City hasn’t seen from its team in years. Nix is blossoming into the star quarterback Broncos Country had dreamed Paxton Lynch or Drew Lock would be.
This time, it's not a dream but a reality. Denver has some work to do against the rest of its division rivals, but stomping the Raiders back into the AFC West basement of the AFC West is a nice start.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!