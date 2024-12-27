Broncos QB Bo Nix Can Thrive Under the Pressure to Deliver vs. Bengals
It has been a long time since the Denver Broncos have made the playoffs, even with a few shots at the tournament over the past few years. But this season is different.
With two games left, the Broncos are a win away from making the playoffs, but they can even make it by ‘backing’ into the playoffs by losing their two remaining games, which would mean three straight losses. However, winning out and riding momentum would be outstanding, with the young Broncos riding high, which puts more pressure on rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Nix has produced a promising rookie campaign, and he can become a hero to Broncos Country by delivering its final Christmas wish: a playoff berth. However, for him to do that, he needs to play better.
The Los Angeles Chargers found a way to slow him down through the air, which coincided with Sean Payton's abandonment of the run game.
With the Cincinnati Bengals game likely to be played in the rain and wind, the first step is for Nix to find a way to be effective in poor weather. His exposure to bad weather in the NFL is limited to one game, and it was one of the ugliest of the Broncos' season. Denver can’t have that again, especially with the defense being an issue over the past few games and unable to generate QB pressure.
The bigger issue for Nix is finally figuring out how to handle pressure, which the Chargers exposed as an issue remaining in his game despite generating a 22.7 pressure percentage. The Chargers like to blitz, but the Bengals blitz more, and they roster the NFL sack leader — Trey Hendrickson. The Bengals don’t need to blitz to get pressure because of Hendrickson's ability as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL this season.
Nix felt phantom pressure from the Chargers due to the simulated blitzes they were throwing at him. This led to issues seeing the field; when he couldn’t make clean reads, his footwork and mechanics would break down.
However, despite these issues, two significant differences between the Chargers and Bengals should help Nix rise to the occasion and lead the Broncos to the playoff-clinching win.
Chink in Bengals' Armor
While the Chargers are one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Bengals are not, especially with their passing defense, which is a bottom-10 unit. The Bengals also don’t use the same coverage scheme the Chargers do, which has given Nix issues all season, no matter what opponent ran it. The Bengals run a coverage scheme Nix has had a lot more success against.
While there are concerns about the game, Nix should be able to overcome them and rise to this occasion. This could be a tipping point in his career, and while there are still doubters about his ability to be a franchise-caliber quarterback, cementing the Broncos' first playoff berth in almost a decade would help quiet those naysayers.
