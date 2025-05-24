WATCH: Broncos QB Bo Nix Throws Out First Pitch at Rockies-Yankees Game
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Colorado Rockies home game vs. the New York Yankees on Friday. Nix's presence drew a crowd. Alas, we can't say the same for the Rockies' current brand of major league baseball.
However, Nix proved to be a lucky charm for the woeful Rockies, as they orchestrated a rare win over the visiting Yankees. Even so, a great deal of the paying patrons were keen to witness Nix keeping his arm well-oiled during the offseason,
As an added bonus to Broncos fans, Nix dished to 9NEWS' Scotty Gange on how the Broncos are shaping up ahead of next week's voluntary minicamp.
"Well, it's really good," Nix told Gange about collective confidence levels. "Got to be around all the guys this offseason, got to train with them, and we're excited for a good Year 2. A lot of work to be done, but we're excited to start practicing."
Despite only being in his second year as a pro, Nix has always given off the distinct air of a seasoned pro who knows what's required to get the job done on and off the field. Part of that greater responsibility means providing core leadership when the players are coming in and out of the facility during the spring months.
Nix confirmed to Gange that he's indeed putting together an offseason passing retreat for his offensive teammates to help get on the same page and also bond a little real.
"It's just time to get together on our own and throw and catch some and hang out," Nix said.
Nix has clearly turned around the hopes and expectations of the Broncos organization, and in double-quick time. Understandably, the positive vibes have also been greatly enhanced by the quality new blood that has arrived via the draft and free agency.
Pulling all the strings together puts a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of the Broncos' 25-year-old quarterback, but Nix sounds quietly confident about the goals they're now setting.
"Yeah, we're excited. We got a good schedule—a tough schedule," Nix noted of the slate of games the Broncos have in 2025. "A lot of times to go out there and prove ourselves, and that's what we want to do. We just want to play good football and not only for the organization but for the city and for each individual teammate."
While Nix was never going to reveal anything earth-shattering while decked out in a Rockies uniform, every soundbite came with the assured confidence of a true pro. In particular, the recently announced Broncos schedule is clearly being viewed by Nix and company as an opportunity to lay down valuable markers and stack some wins.
After fracturing a bone in his back last season and having a minor ankle operation to clean things up this past spring, it's understandable that Nix took a little mustard off his heater on Friday night at Coors Field. Gange asked if Nix was going to throw 90 miles per hour in his first pitch.
"No, absolutely not," Nix said with a smile. "I'm going to save my shoulder."
Still, it was a strike right down the middle with impressive velocity for a guy not really trying too hard.