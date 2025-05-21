Broncos Rookie WR Spills Beans on Bo Nix Passing 'Retreat'
Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant revealed during an appearance on Up & Adams Tuesday that quarterback Bo Nix has arranged an upcoming "retreat" for the team's passers and catchers.
Bryant told host Kay Adams that the purpose of the getaway is to build chemistry, something Nix initiated almost immediately after he was drafted last month.
"We're actually all taking a quarterback-receivers retreat," he said. "So we're going on vacation together, but we're still going to work out and get some routes in, get some throws in. ... [Nix] called me the same night of the draft, and then three or four days later, we all were in the group chat and he was telling us, 'We're all going to be taking a quarterback-receivers retreat.' [I'm] pretty excited to get around the guys."
While Bryant didn't specify where Nix is planning to gather his troops, the trip is likely to take place sometime between the conclusion of next month's mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp in late July, giving the group ample time to establish a collective rhythm.
Along with Nix, the retreat could include backup QBs Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger as well as Denver's top receivers and tight ends, such as Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, and Evan Engram, who's new to the fold after signing a two-year, $23 million contract in free agency.
One confirmed attendee will be Bryant, whom the Broncos selected with the 74th overall pick in the 2025 Draft following a four-year career at Illinois, where he totaled 137 receptions for 2,095 yards and 19 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout — compared by Broncos head coach Sean Payton to former Saints Pro Bowl WR Michael Thomas — is expected to see noteworthy snaps as a rookie, providing a reliable and sure-handed outlet for the franchise field general.
“I’ve seen a lot of great things," Bryant said of Nix on draft night. "It’s crazy because I was just at the Senior Bowl with [Oregon WR] Tez Johnson, his adopted brother and we were kind of talking about him and his dream of playing with him. So just having an opportunity to play with a great quarterback like Bo Nix, it’ll be very, very special.”