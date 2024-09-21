Broncos at Bucs Final Injury Report: Multiple Starters Ruled Out
The Denver Broncos might not be panicking, but everyone else around the team is reaching for that big red button in the wake of the team's second straight 0-2 start. The road gets no easier for the Broncos with a trip to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their house.
The Broncos have been unable to escape the bite of the injury bug through two weeks, losing starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey to short-term injured reserve, which will keep him out at least a month. The Broncos are already quite banged up across the roster, and so are the Bucs.
With that, let's dive into each club's final injury report for Week 3.
Broncos
Out
- Baron Browning | OLB | Foot
- JL Skinner | S | Ankle
Full Go
- John Franklin-Myers | DL | Concussion
- Brandon Jones | S | Foot
- Zach Allen | DE | Shoulder
- Greg Dulcich | TE | Knee/Shoulder
- Josh Reynolds | WR | Anchilles
- Adam Trautman | TE | Shoulder
- Devaughn Vele | WR | Ribs
Analysis: Although Browning has been ruled out, it's somewhat encouraging that he hasn't been placed on IR, as the rumor mill suggested he might be earlier this week. The Broncos have a solid three-deep rush linebacker rotation, and recently signed Dondrea Tillman to the active roster.
If Skinner's absence is felt, it'll be on special teams, where he's been a solid contributor thus far. The Broncos are getting Vele back, which is excellent news, as the rookie has already shown a playmaking propensity and has established an early bond with quarterback Bo Nix.
Franklin-Myers returning from his concussion should also be a nice boost for the Broncos' D-line.
Bucs
Questionable
- William Gholston | DL | Knee
- Josh Hayes | DB | Ankle
Doubtful
- Kameron Johnson | WR | Ankle
- Vita Vea | NT | Knee
Out
- Luke Goedeke | OT | Concussion
- Calijah Kancey | DL | Calf
- Antoine Winfield | S | Foot
Full Go
- Lavonte David | LB | NIR
- Mike Evans | WR | NIR
- Logan Hall | DL | Foot
- Rachaad White | RB | Groin
- Jamal Dean | CB | Knee
Analysis: The Broncos' 27th-ranked rushing offense received a massive break with Kancey being ruled out and Vea trending toward missing the game, too. The Bucs will also be missing another star playmaker in Winfield.
So, while the injury bug taketh away from Denver, it also giveth. Keep an eye on Gholston's status on Sunday, too.
If ever there was an opportunity for the Broncos offense to finally find a groove, it's this week, even though Tampa's defense is absolutely no joke. But it's down a few key players.
Defensively, it's not a bad week for the Broncos to be without an edge rusher, as the Bucs' starting right tackle, Goedeke, has also been ruled out.
