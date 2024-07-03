Broncos Camp Battles: Forecasting How RB Competition Shakes Out
The Denver Broncos are gearing up for some intense position battles in training camp. The running back position is one of the most intriguing, and fans could see a complete overhaul.
With rumors swirling about Javonte Williams' future and the possibility of Samaje Perine's departure, the competition is heating up. Let’s look at the other four running backs, making this battle one to watch.
Jaleel McLaughlin was an undrafted rookie signing last year. He excelled early and continued throughout training camp, taking advantage of an injury to another running back and securing himself a spot on the Broncos roster.
There were moments during the season when the NFL game was too fast or hard on McLaughlin, but they were few. After making such a big jump from college to the NFL, he looked like he belonged.
At the end of the season, the running back out of Youngstown State played 193 snaps with a single-game high of 21 snaps, which came against the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs, two of the more formidable defensive fronts in the NFL. While there were some lows in the season, there were far more highs, and McLaughlin's overall speed and agility were consistently on display with the ball in his hands.
Ultimately, McLaughlin picked up three total touchdowns and 577 yards from scrimmage for the Broncos. He showed that he can play at the NFL level early and often, and as he enters his second year, the hope for him is even higher. His spot on the roster is secured, and he's battling to see how big of a role he will have on the offense.
Another safe running back to make the roster is Audric Estimé, a rookie fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame. He's a big-bodied running back who was as reliable as they come in short-yardage situations at the collegiate level.
While Estimé isn’t battling for a roster spot, he is fighting for a role and could be the one to ultimately push Perine, or even Williams, off the roster. Estimé's play as a receiver and blocker put the onus on Perine as the one in danger and elements with the veteran that we looked at when he was under the microscope.
Tyler Badie has been with the Broncos for a while, and he's likely another odd man out in the running back room. However, the changes to the kickoff could help Badie find a spot on the roster.
The changes will likely lead to a different style of returner for teams to look at, and Badie can fill that role more than the other running backs mentioned. Plus, he has the speed and agility to balance out the power that Williams, Perine, and Estimé bring with whoever makes it out of those three.
So not only does Badie have the potential to be a returner, but he can also be a depth option to back McLaughlin with a similar play style. That said, there's an undrafted rookie who has been garnering more buzz, which could give him the edge over Badie for both the returner spot and to back up McLaughlin.
The final running back, and the one that seems to have a good shot of making the roster is undrafted rookie Blake Watson from Memphis. Word has been that the Broncos like his potential to be a returner with the new rule change and how he can contribute on offense.
Watson has a ton of experience running the ball and as a receiver. With his style, Sean Payton can even line Watson up as a receiver, similar to what he did with Alvin Kamara during his time with the New Orleans Saints. Watson is a reliable runner and makes things happen with the ball in his hands.
While Watson has a good shot to make the roster, training camp and preseason will be telling. It may even be beyond his control to make the roster.
The odds are that the Broncos will only keep four running backs, and at least three spots will be filled with Estimé, McLaughlin, and one of Williams or Perine (likely Williams). So Watson has to beat out Badie for that spot and do enough, with some help from Estimé, to get the team to move on from one of those running backs.
Bottom Line
This will be a fun battle to watch unfold, and training camp can tell a lot, but the preseason games will be even more critical. It's easy for running backs to look good in camp practices due to contact limitations for most days.
When you get to the games, to real football, many running backs looking good in practice will often fall apart. It'll be interesting to see how Payton decides to build this running back room with the players they have.
