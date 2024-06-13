Broncos RB Javonte Williams Pursuing an Extension But Must Make Roster First
When Javonte Williams was sidelined in 2022 due to a multi-ligament knee injury, the Denver Broncos felt his absence keenly. However, Williams defied the odds with a remarkable recovery, setting the stage for a potentially stellar 2023 season.
On the brink of the 2023 season, Williams' initial performance was a testament to his resilience. He showed no signs of his past injury and hinted at the possibility of a breakthrough 1,000-yard season.
Over the first three games, Williams rushed 36 times for 138 yards (3.8 avg). It wasn’t great on paper, but his lower touch total made sense with him returning from injury.
Against the Green Bay Packers, Williams started to get more touches, and it worked well for the team. It was the start of the Broncos' winning streak, where he had 92 carries for 348 yards. The Broncos relied on him, and while his average per carry wasn’t great, he was getting the job done.
As the season neared its end, Williams encountered some challenges. His performance in the final stretch of games was not as strong, with three games seeing him average under 3.0 per carry and never breaking a 4.0 average.
In the last six games, Williams ran the ball 77 times for 236 yards, averaging less than 3.1 per carry. While his season started on a high note, peaking during Denver's five-game win streak, it ended on a slightly lower note, highlighting areas for potential improvement.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Studying Williams, the gas was used up, and his conditioning wasn’t ideal, but that was understandable after his injury the year before and spending so much time in recovery. The worst was the regression in his vision with the ball in his hands, where he had shown improvement in 2022 before he got hurt.
Fast forward to 2024, and Williams can focus on his conditioning and not spend so much time rehabbing from a severe injury. That could help him rebound in a big way, but when the 2024 NFL draft rolled around, the Broncos also sent a clear message that they needed to see more from him in order to make the roster. That message came in the form of drafting Notre Dame bruiser Audric Estimé.
For those scoffing at the notion of Williams, a former second-rounder, not making the Broncos' 53-man roster, think back to Montee Ball's unceremonious departure from the Mile High City ahead of his third season. The Broncos didn't miss Ball, also a second-rounder, going on to win the Super Bowl that year. I'm not saying that Williams won't make the roster; but his spot, this time around, is far from guaranteed.
Estimé's playstyle is similar to Williams', and the veteran is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The uncertainty about Williams' future with the Broncos makes rebounding this year even more necessary.
Williams' biggest issue on the field is his vision. If the Broncos coaches can help Williams significantly improve his vision, it'll reduce the instances of him running into the back of his blockers, which became a frustratingly common occurrence last year.
Williams can also contribute more as a pass blocker, where he struggled in 2023, and he can do more as a receiver if he can reduce drops. Without an injury to recover from, which requires a lot of focus and energy, he can now focus on improving these areas instead of getting back into shape and rehabbing.
Bottom Line
There's a good history of players taking significant steps forward a year removed from injury, but not so much with ACL and LCL tears, which is what Williams suffered. With the severity of his injury, few players fully recovered, and no one at running back.
Most players were essentially out of the league within a few years after the injury. Teams will know that when it comes to signing Williams after this season, especially if he's unable to have a bounce-back campaign.
If he can bounce back enough to have a good season, Williams can still earn a good payday. But history doesn’t have his back.
Can Williams be an exception to the rule? Time will tell, but the first step is to improve, make the roster, and have a good season for the Broncos.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!