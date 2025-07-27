Broncos Camp: 4 Possible Cuts for Cap/Cash Reasons
We're just a few days into Denver Broncos training camp, and we're beginning to get some initial ideas about how position battles will unfold, though we'll have a better idea once the preseason games take place.
As camp marches ahead, one thing the Broncos must watch is their salary cap space. While the Broncos currently sit with about $12.6 million in space, that's with the top 51 cutoff in effect. Once the 53-man rosters and practice squad are set, and any players are placed on injured reserve, all players will count toward the salary cap.
Ideally, teams should carry about $10M in cap space during the season, which gives them some wiggle room as they make any transactions throughout the season. It also gives teams some carryover to utilize toward next season.
To that end, the Broncos might be prepared to cut ties with certain players when it's time to determine the final roster. Such players are those with no guaranteed money due in 2025 but carrying significant cap and cash hits, when there might be younger players due less money who can adequately fill roles.
Let's examine the players with significant cap charges who are on watch to be a potential cut if they don't perform well, and the guys with lower cap hits who could show they can get the job done.
Alex Singleton, LB
Singleton has been a solid player for the Broncos, but he's 31 years old and is coming off an ACL injury. He's due $6M this season, none of it guaranteed, and the Broncos might get similar production from younger players.
With that said, the Broncos will need multiple players to step up to justify parting ways with Singleton. Already, Drew Sanders is injured, meaning one less off-ball linebacker who could potentially replace Singleton's production.
With Sanders injured, that leaves Dre Greenlaw, Justin Strnad, and Levelle Bailey as the other top linebackers. If Sanders is out for an extended period, it's more likely that the Broncos keep Singleton, unless another young linebacker really stands out in training camp and the preseason.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Damarri Mathis, CB
A fourth-round pick in 2022, Mathis showed a lot of promise as a rookie but fell out of favor with the current coaching staff. He lost his starting job in 2023 and was on the roster bubble last season.
Because he played so many snaps in 2022, Mathis earned proven performance escalators that raised his 2025 base salary to $3.4M. Right now, the likes of Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Jahdae Barron, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Kris Abrams-Draine are ahead of Mathis on the cornerback depth chart.
Even if the Broncos keep six cornerbacks, $3.4M is a lot of cash to commit to somebody to the sixth cornerback. Mathis will have to prove a lot ot justify sticking around with the Broncos.
P.J. Locke, S
Locke got a two-year deal from the Broncos last season and, while he did some good things, he didn't show enough to prove he can be a starter. There's a reason why the Broncos signed Talanoa Hufanga in free agency.
Locke could still be a quality depth and rotational player, but he's due $4M this season. The Broncos might want to free up those resources to keep other players around.
While several of the backup safeties on the roster may be better on special teams, if somebody like JL Skinner, Devon Key, or Delarrin Turner-Yell impresses enough, it may convince the Broncos to move on from Locke. The early buzz on Locke, though, is very positive in the wake of his "miraculous" offseason back surgery.
Adam Trautman, TE
Trautman has spent the past two seasons with the Broncos and has been solid but not great. The Broncos signed Evan Engram in free agency to give themselves a tight end who can offer more in the starting lineup.
As the No. 2 tight end, Trautman is a decent option. But if somebody like Lucas Krull or Nate Adkins can take a big step forward — or if seventh-round pick Caleb Lohner stands out — it might be enough for the Broncos to cut Trautman.
Recommended Articles
In this case, a lot needs to happen for the Broncos to move on from Trautman. While releasing him would save $2.5M in cap and cash, it's not that significant an amount. We can't rule out Trautman being cut, but in this case, the likelihood is slim.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!