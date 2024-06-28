Analyzing Broncos Cash Commitments to Cornerback Room in 2024
The Denver Broncos are finished with the bulk of their roster moves, so we're taking a closer look at the resources currently being committed to each positional group. The next position is cornerback, in which the Broncos don't have a lot of money committed at this time, but one can expect that to change.
That, of course, starts with Patrick Surtain II, who is in the fourth year of his contract as a former first-round pick and had his fifth-year option exercised by the Broncos. Surtain is due $3.5 million in fully guaranteed money this season but is eligible for an extension and could see more money coming his way if he gets one this year.
The next one up is Tremon Smith, who is due $2.5M, followed by veteran newcomer Levi Wallace, who is due about $1.3M, of which $667.5K is fully guaranteed. While both are veterans, neither is getting a lot of cash.
As for the rest of the cornerbacks, here are the cash commitments for 2024:
- Kris Abrams-Draine: $1.14M ($348K signing bonus, fully guaranteed).
- Riley Moss: $998K.
- Damarri Mathis: $985K.
- Ja'Quan McMillian: $915K.
- Quinton Newsome: $810K ($100K signing bonus, fully guaranteed).
- Reese Taylor: $795K.
- Keidron Smith: $795K.
- Art Green: $795K.
The Broncos' total cash commitments to cornerbacks total a little more than $14.5M. That number will change once the final roster is set, though.
As for who is likely to make the roster, Surtain is a lock and one would think that Moss and McMillian won't have much trouble making the cut. The rest are not promised anything, regardless of what guarantees they received.
Ideally, the Broncos would be able to cut Smith and rely on talent that cost a little less. Much of that depends on who can contribute on special teams, which is where Smith does his best work.
But while the Broncos aren't spending a lot of cash at cornerback at this time, Surtain's eventual extension will change that. The question is whether he gets extended this season or next season.
For now, the Broncos can enjoy the benefits of not paying much for cornerback production. But given how well Surtain has played in his first three seasons, the days of cheap cornerback production won't last for long.
