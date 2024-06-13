Analyzing Broncos Cash Commitments to TE Room in 2024
With the Denver Broncos having signed all their draft picks, they are pretty much done with the bulk of roster moves. There may be a minor move here and there before training camp, but their roster should be set until training camp and the preseason are concluded.
In the coming weeks, I will look at the amount of resources the Broncos are currently committing to each positional group.
Some of this could change once the preseason concludes and teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players, plus a 15-man practice squad. However, examining the current resources utilized will give you an idea about what to expect when the regular season begins.
We continue this series with the tight end position, at which the Broncos have six players on the roster: Nate Adkins, Greg Dulcich, Lucas Krull, Dylan Leonard, Adam Trautman, and Thomas Yassmin.
Trautman represents the biggest cash commitment for the Broncos at the tight end position. He got a $3M signing bonus and a $1.5M base salary as part of the two-year deal he signed. His 2023 money is fully guaranteed.
After that comes Dulcich, who is due a $1.18M base salary that isn't guaranteed; he and Trautman, the two most experienced players, combine for not even $6M in cash commitments for 2023.
As for the rest of the players, Adkins and Krull are each due $915K, while Leonard and Yassmin are each due $795K. The latter two got small signing bonuses, with Leonard getting $27.5K and Yassmin getting $35K.
All told, the Broncos barely pass $10M in cash commitments to the tight end position -- and that's before they have to cut the roster to three players.
Trautman's position is safe, considering his entire 2023 salary is fully guaranteed. Ideally, Dulcich would secure a spot, but he has to get on the field and stay healthy. While he's shown promise when he's played, he has seldom seen the field.
The rest of the tight ends are likely competing for the third roster spot, though if Dulcich doesn't get it together, the door could be open for two of the remaining four to make the team.
As one might expect, when you have an inexperienced positional group, you aren't going to commit a lot of money to that position. But given the lack of experience, it's not surprising that some would say the tight-end group is the weakest positional group.
If one of the younger tight ends does break out this season, though, the Broncos will certainly get their money's worth from that player. But whether one of them does break out, only time will tell.
