Broncos Challenged to 'Add Some Fuel' to Offense by NFL.com
The Denver Broncos extended their winning streak to four games in a row after conquering the Indianapolis Colts 31-13 in an ugly defensive bout. Bo Nix struggled mightily, but the Broncos defense played lights out and allowed the rookie to redeem himself.
After stacking another win, NFL.com ranks the Broncos as the ninth-best team in its weekly power rankings. Eric Edholm suggested that Denver's offense needs some juice as the season inches closer to the end.
“The Broncos notched a tough-minded win over the Colts, fighting back from a two-score deficit to run them out of the stadium in the second half, but it was no artful performance. Three fourth-quarter touchdowns were the difference, with the defense contributing one. That was much-needed, because Bo Nix threw three interceptions -- all when he wasn't under pressure -- and averaged 3.9 yards per pass attempt. Adam Trautman scored a TD with just over five minutes left in the first half, and the Broncos put together a touchdown drive that ended with just over five minutes remaining in the game. In between those possessions, they netted 74 yards of offense. Nix has shown good poise more often than not as a rookie, but Sunday was not his finest hour. The Broncos badly need to add some fuel to this offense with the season winding to a close," Edholm wrote.
Denver absolutely needs some offensive firepower if it wants to finish 2024 strong, but with only three games left, there are no real options. To shake things up, the best option is to give rookie running back Audric Estime the bulk of the carries over Javonte Williams, who is holding Denver hostage averaging 3.5 yards per carry and 35 yards per game.
The Broncos also lack any outstanding talent at the tight end. Yes, Trautman and Nate Adkins found the end zone on Sunday, but a true difference-maker in that room would really make this offense tick.
Nix didn’t have a good showing, but the Broncos’ defense and special gave him a chance to redeem himself, and he threw three touchdown passes. Nix had happy feet, inconsistent ball placement, and some hesitant throws, making every dropback awkward.
The lack of a run game and some receiver drops contributed to the Broncos' bewildering offensive performance. Denver must iron out these kinks or mitigate their impact to continue its win streak.
The Broncos have a quick turnaround as they face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road Thursday night. A win would secure a playoff birth, snapping the Broncos' eight-year postseason drought.
The Broncos hold their destiny in their hands, and it’s up to them to finish 2024 on a high note.
