Report: Broncos Inquire About Trade for Star WR
Reports of the Denver Broncos' disinterest in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel may have been premature.
FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz revealed Friday the Broncos "checked in" on a potential trade for Samuel, who's drawing the most interest from the Washington Commanders and Houston Texans.
"Sources: The #Commanders and #Texans have had significant interest in trading for #49ers WR Deebo Samuel, with talks progressing in recent days, sources tell @NFLonFOX. Other teams, including the Steelers and Broncos, have also checked in, but Houston and Washington are believed to be the most aggressive," Schultz posted on X.
After it was announced Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that Samuel was officially granted permission to seek a trade, the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson reported "indications" are the Broncos would not pursue the former Pro Bowler.
Samuel has been connected to Denver since news of his (eventual) departure from San Fran first emerged. But durability issues, attitude concerns, and a $15.87 million salary-cap figure for 2025 ultimately renders it improbable the 29-year-old lands in the Mile High City.
The Broncos are also confident in their current WR room comprised of veteran alpha Courtland Sutton and ascending youngsters Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele. While they do need an offensive "Joker" — an elite pass-catcher to help franchise quarterback Bo Nix — that is more likely to come in the form of a running back or tight end via April's Draft.
“When you pick [No.] 20, it’s not as easy to say, ‘We’re going to find that.’ That player can be a running back or tight end. Yet, it’s just something that we are mindful of as we look at both the draft and free agency," head coach Sean Payton said Tuesday. "I use that term for when you have one of those guys who are matchup challenges inside, it really helps you [in] third down and [in the] red zone. There are ways defensively you can handle the outside receivers and force the ball inside. That is something we will look closely at.”
