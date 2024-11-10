Broncos & Chiefs Inactives Feature Some Curious Healthy Scratches
The Denver Broncos are in Arrowhead Stadium for a throwdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. The last time these two AFC West rivals met at at Mile High, and the Broncos curb-stomped the Chiefs.
Kansas City had won 16 straight before that curb-stomping, so you know Andy Reid and company will be properly motivated this time around. Plus, at a perfect 8-0, the Chiefs have much more than pride on the line. But so do the 5-4 Broncos.
The Broncos announced their Week 10 inactives.
- Zach Wilson | QB
- Kris Abrams-Draine | CB
- Keidron Smith | S
- Frank Crum | OT
- Calvin Throckmorton | OL
- Greg Dulcich | TE
- Eyioma Uwazurike | DL
Analysis: Once again, Dulcich is a healthy scratch. His fall from grace has been very disappointing this year. Denver was willing to listen to trade offers. Ostensibly, none came.
Wilson is officially inactive, but he will dress as the emergency third quarterback.
The Chiefs also announced their inactives for Sunday.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster | WR
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire | RB
- C.J. Hanson | OL
- Ethan Driskell | OT
- Marlon Tuipulotu | DT
- Cameron Thomas | DE
Analysis: The Chiefs are without two offensive contributors. We knew Smith-Schuster wasn't going to be available, Edwards-Helaire is a healthy scratch. Ouch.
