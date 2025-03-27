Report: Key Broncos Coach on Hand at Ashton Jeanty's Pro Day
The Denver Broncos have been scouting the running back class hard in the 2025 NFL draft. Denver's latest move saw its running back coach head to Idaho.
Ashton Jeanty took the field for Boise State's pro day, and the Broncos were one of the teams to have their running backs coach Lou Ayeni in town to watch the consensus top player at the position in the draft class, according to Bronco Nation News' B.J. Rains (a Boise State beat writer).
Jeanty rushed for over 2,600 yards in 2024 with 29 touchdowns, finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up to Colorado's Travis Hunter. Over his career, Jeanty has 4,769 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns with 80 receptions for 862 yards and six additional scores. He is projected to be a top-10 pick.
If the Broncos want Jeanty, they'll either have to hope he falls down the draft board or trade up to get him. Jeanty is currently projected to land with the Las Vegas Raiders under new head coach Pete Carroll, who loves his offense to go through the ground game. The Raiders also had their running back coach on hand, holding the No. 6 overall pick.
The New Orleans Saints (No. 9 pick), the New York Giants (No. 3), the Pittsburgh Steelers ( No. 21), and the Minnesota Vikings (No. 24) also had their running back coaches on hand. If a team didn’t have their position coach on hand to evaluate Jeanty, it doesn’t mean they aren’t interested.
It's unlikely the Broncos can land Jeanty, but they've made their interest in him clear since the NFL Scouting Combine.
