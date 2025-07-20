Broncos Coaches and Execs Drawing NFL Interest Ahead of 2025
While the focus is always on players potentially leaving after the season, the Denver Broncos also have to worry about coaches and front office personnel potentially leaving. After multiple coaches and front office members left this past offseason, they have become a team that other teams want to draft from.
When reviewing their personnel this year, three individuals stand out as options that another team could hire away. Two of them are coaches, and one of them is in the front office. While these three are identified, there is always the possibility that more will be hired away.
The most obvious coach who could be hired away is Vance Joseph, as many felt he had a chance to be hired as a head coach during the last cycle. It has been a long time since he was a head coach, and there is a belief that he has grown and is ready for a second chance.
With Joseph coaching under Sean Payton, that makes him more enticing to other teams, as they will hope he picked up valuable lessons during his time under Payton. Payton is one of the best coaches in the NFL, and history has shown that teams want to try to capture some of that success in hiring coaches who have worked under great coaches.
Joseph has also built up his resume with his accomplishments in defense, even going back to his time as the Broncos' Head Coach, where the issues weren’t with the defense. If a team is going to weigh the cons of hiring Joseph, it’ll be what he can do for the offense, especially if the team is lacking a quarterback.
Speaking of quarterbacks, Davis Webb, the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, is another obvious option. The Broncos had to work hard to keep him last year, as multiple teams looked his way to fill their offensive coordinator position.
Now, even with him being a passing game coordinator, it is still considered a promotion to offensive coordinator, so the Broncos wouldn’t be able to block him from being hired away for an offensive coordinator position. They could promote him to it for the team, firing Joe Lombardi, or try to financially entice Webb to turn down other offers.
What makes Webb an enticing coach is the work and repertoire he has built up with Bo Nix, especially early on in Nix’s rookie season. Teams want their coaches to have that connection with the quarterback, the most critical position in sports, and Webb has proven he can build it.
The final person is a front office member, Rich Hurtado, the Broncos' Vice President of Football Administration. He is responsible for contract negotiation and oversees compliance with the CBA.
With the dead salary cap from Russell Wilson, Hurtado has had to work with one hand tied behind his back to help ensure the Broncos can financially afford to field a competitive team. That experience is likely to entice him to other teams, as few have been able to achieve what he has done.
The work wasn’t all Hurtado's, as George Paton’s scouting, the scouting department overall, and Payton and his coaching staff have also contributed. However, when you are involved in contract negotiations and have to structure deals while dealing with an enormous dead cap hit, as Hurtado has done, it is no easy task.
Even with that dead cap hit, the Broncos have been able to bring in key players such as Zach Allen, Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Evan Engram. That is in addition to re-signing or extending other key players, such as Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, and D.J. Jones. That is excellent work from Hurtado in structuring those contracts to get the player to sign and remain cap-compliant.
All three of these members of the organization have been instrumental in helping the Broncos return to the playoffs, and expectations are high this year. If the Broncos can meet or exceed those expectations, then it is easy to see why they could be looking to fill some holes.