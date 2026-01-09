One NFL Head Coach Firing Caught Sean Payton Off Guard

The Denver Broncos have spent the past four days on bye, a well-earned reprieve granted to the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. Over that time, Broncos head coach Sean Payton "got sick" with a bug of some sort, while NFL teams came calling with interview requests for his top coaching assistants, like defensive coordinator Vance Joseph , quarterbacks coach Davis Webb , special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi , and secondary coach Jim Leonhard .

As Payton split his time sleeping and recovering from a winter illness, doing some preliminary research on the Broncos' four possible Divisional Round playoff opponents, and granting interview requests for his assistants, the Baltimore Ravens made the stunning decision to part ways with their head coach of 18 years, John Harbaugh.

The Broncos were back at it on Friday for an OTAs-type practice, and afterward, Payton took to the podium. It didn't take long for him to be asked about the NFL hiring cycle, the attention on his assistants, and whether any of the firings this week had surprised him.

Harbaugh quickly came to mind for the Broncos' head coach.

"It's funny you say that. Nothing surprises me," Payton said. "Every year, there's always that 'I didn't see that one.' And I worked with John [Harbaugh] at Philadelphia, and when you're some place that long, it's hard to do in this league. Those guys—when I say 'those guys,' ownership and John and that collective group—have won a lot of games. "

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Payton-Harbaugh Connection

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts after a call following a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Payton explained how Harbaugh's Ravens were his "Achilles heel" for a stretch during his tenure with the New Orleans Saints.

"Shoot, they were our Achilles heel for a number of years," Payton said of Harbaugh's Ravens. "Then we finally won a game where their kicker missed an extra point. [I] just reached out with a text, but that one was a little surprising."

Payton and Harbaugh spent one year together with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 1998. Payton was the Eagles' quarterbacks coach, while Harbaugh was their special teams coordinator.

Harbaugh started in Philly that year as the special teams coordinator, a position he held for nine years before moving to the Eagles' defensive backs coach in 2007. The next year, the Ravens hired him as head coach, and he went on to win a Super Bowl in 2012 with Joe Flacco playing out of his mind in the playoffs.

It certainly won't take long for Harbaugh to find his next coaching spot. He instantly became the most coveted coaching candidate on the NFL market, and could have his pick of the litter.

NFL's Interest in Payton's Coaching Staff

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 28: Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph and Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton look on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 28, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. | Michael Allio / Imago / Icon Sportswire

Meanwhile, Payton and his coveted assistants are doing their best to balance winter illnesses, the sudden surge in hiring interest, and preparations for the Divisional Round of the playoffs next weekend. Payton has the utmost confidence and trust in his staff to keep their priorities in check.

"It's always been a challenge to figure out the balance with that. But our guys have done a good job with it," Payton said. "It's not the first time it's happened; it's happened a number of times. You'll be getting ready for a key championship game, and you know you've got a member of your staff that's a strong candidate to become the next head coach of the [Detroit] Lions, and yet, that's why they're special, though. They can multi-task. They understand what their goal is and they can still perform their job."

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage