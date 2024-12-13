Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Colts Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are fresh and back from their bye. But so is Denver's Week 15 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts are fighting for their 2024 lives, while the Broncos look to hold onto the two-game lead over Indy in the seventh playoff seed race. How will this game shake out?
Let's go around the table to see how the Mile High Huddle staff envisions Broncos-Colts unfolding.
Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) 11-2: The Broncos have become a formidable force in all-three phases of the game over the course of the 2024 season. The defense will be the biggest key against the Colts on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix and second-year pro Anthony Richardson have the same number of starts in the NFL (13), but Nix no longer looks like a rookie. Richardson is capable of making the spectacular play, but also capable of missing three-easy ones. He and the Colts offense are going to struggle mightily against the Broncos' defense in Denver.
Pick: Broncos 27, Colts 13
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 10-3: The Broncos can improve their playoff odds greatly, if not cement them, with a win Sunday. The Colts aren't a pushover and should challenge them, but I like the way the Broncos have been playing and finding ways to win. Expect Denver to do it again in a fairly close game.
Pick: Broncos 24, Colts 16
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 9-4: The Broncos need to take care of business. The Colts are not necessarily bad at anything but they don’t do anything great either. Richardson is as physically gifted as any quarterback in football but he’s still a work in progress as a drop-back passer. If the Broncos offense can protect the football and the defense can win on early downs like it has all season, I just can’t see Richardson executing the drop-back game at a high enough level to win this one.
Pick: Broncos 26, Colts 16
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 9-4: While this isn’t exactly a must-win, a victory against the Colts will all but secure a playoff spot for Denver and put another stamp on the winning attitude the team finally possesses. Under normal circumstances, the Broncos should win this game convincingly but the Colts are fighting for their playoff lives and should put up a gallant fight. Home-field advantage gives the Broncos the edge.
Pick: Broncos 31, Colts 27
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 9-4: The Broncos face the Colts in what is going to be a good old-fashioned slobberknocker. A lot is at stake for both teams, and the Broncos should be very motivated coming out of the bye with a chance to have a firm grip on the playoff race. The Colts will hang tough but the Broncos pull away late, with timely touchdowns from Courtland Sutton and DeVaughn Vele, with strong running with better usage of Audric Estimé. Nix is kept clean enough by the offensive line, led by newly-minted Garett Bolles, who really has played well in the past few weeks.
Pick: Broncos 24, Colts 21
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 9-4: Despite a mismatch on paper — a game the Broncos should win — the Colts seem to play up to their competition and can beat you if allowed to hang around. This will be an efficient if otherwise unspectacular game for the offense, and a test for a defense that got torched by Cleveland and will again be without Riley Moss. It’s an absolute must-win for the Broncos, and they’ll emerge victorious — but not without a few puckers along the way.
Pick: Broncos 24, Colts 20
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 9-4: Richardson's erratic play will be the Colts downfall against the Broncos' opportunistic defense. The line of scrimmage will be the key factor for Denver especially on the interior as the Colts' offensive line has been shaky. Nix will continue his Rookie-of-the-Year campaign, leading the Broncos to a decisive victory building on their playoff push.
Pick: Broncos 30, Colts 17
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 8-5: The Broncos' playoff credentials will be put on the line against the Colts. Nix holds the key because this is when quarterbacks show up and show out. On this given Sunday, Nix shows up by throwing for three scores and committing zero turnovers.
Pick: Broncos 31, Colts 21
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 8-5: This is the time of year when the Broncos need to maintain an aggressive playoff mindset. With a visit from the Colts, there will be many opportunities for the Broncos defense to capitalize on Richardson’s inconsistent play and contain the explosiveness of Jonathan Taylor. On offense, Denver's running back committee will take advantage of the 31st-ranked rushing defense and Nix will connect on several key throws to lead this team to a crucial victory.
Pick: Broncos 34, Colts 17
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 8-5: If any Broncos defender has an opportunity to lay a hit on Richardson, he needs to make it count. Keeping him in the pocket and forcing him to win with his arm is the best way to beat the Colts, and Denver has the horses to get it done up front. I firmly believe Vance Joseph needs to stick with his bread and butter this week and play press-man coverage on the outside, forcing tight window throws and mistakes. Do that and control the clock, and this one is a run away win for Denver.
Pick: Broncos 27, Colts 10
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 8-5: If Joseph calls the game he should to not only cover for Moss' absence but to exploit the flaws in Richardson's game, the Broncos will trounce the Colts. I wish I had perfect confidence in Joseph, but I'll maintain optimism. Nix will come out of the bye firing on all cylinders, and he'll come out of Week 15 with 20 passing touchdowns on the season. Look for Nix to feed Sutton in this one in an effort to get him the 154 yards he needs to notch the second 1,000-yard season of his career.
Pick: Broncos 30, Colts 20
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 7-6: The Broncos will lean on their elite defense to stifle the Colts in a crucial AFC matchup, rebounding from last week’s uneven performance. Dominating the line of scrimmage and forcing key turnovers, the fifth-ranked Broncos defense will hold the Colts under 14 points. With special teams adding a spark, Denver will secure a pivotal win to solidify its playoff push.
Pick: Broncos 24, Colts 13
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 7-6: The Colts deserve the Broncos full respect with players the likes of offensive guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in the trenches. Much like the Cleveland Browns game, this has the potential to be competitive and close for most of the contest. Count on Sean Payton to have Nix and his team ready to ferociously attack Indy coming off the bye.
Pick: Broncos 30, Colts 17
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 7-6: The Broncos come into this game on a mission. The run game seems to be the one missing piece from the Broncos being a legit playoff contender. Estime gets hot in this one, giving the Broncos 100 all purpose yards and a touchdown. Nix adds another couple of touchdowns through the air and the defense forces a couple of turnovers leaving no doubt who wins this game.
Pick: Broncos 27, Colts 17
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 7-6: The Broncos can put themselves in a position to clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Colts. Payton has the team focused and the defense steps back up to being a shut down defense. The Broncos offense has a slow start, but they get things going as they end up cruising to another big win.
Pick: Broncos 34, Colts 23
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 5-8: The Broncos enter the final stretch of the season hosting a Colts team that's looking to keep its slim playoff hopes alive. Look for Nix to target Sutton, Vele, and Marvin Mims Jr. to take advantage of the Colts’ weak pass defense. For the Colts to succeed, Taylor needs to have a strong performance to support Richardson's deep-ball efforts. However, given Richardson's inconsistency and the Broncos’ solid defensive play, a Colts victory appears unlikely.
Pick: Broncos 28, Colts 13
