Broncos' Courtland Sutton 'More of a No. 2 WR' Than a Star?
The Denver Broncos entered 2024 riddled with questions. Most eyeballs will rightfully be on rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Will he wind up being the quality of quarterback that gives Denver its first long-term option at the position since Peyton Manning and someone who can give the team a fighting chance against the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert going forward?
Early indications are that Broncos head coach Sean Payton might have found an ideal fit for his offense as Nix has impressed in preseason and training camp overall. If Nix is the guy, though, the Broncos will likely need to improve upon their passing weapons to maximize the young quarterback on his rookie contract.
Wide receiver, specifically, is a question for the Broncos this season. With Courtland Sutton back following a restructured contract, the rest of the receiver room is replete with unknowns.
Given the lack of sizzle at the position, the 33rd Team's Ian Valentino ranked Denvers’ wide receiver room as the 22nd-best group in the NFL entering 2024.
"In theory, the Denver Broncos have a receiving corps worth this ranking. Courtland Sutton is more of a quality No. 2 receiver than a star, and Tim Patrick was a good player before missing the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
"Josh Reynolds was a valuable piece in Detroit and will play a role in Denver. Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims were good and productive in college, but one or both need to make an impact right away for Denver to justify being over teams with a better No. 1 option," Valentino wrote.
With Sutton having been plagued with subpar quarterback play, a variety of different schemes with a revolving door of coaching regimes, and having to come back from a significant knee injury, it's unfair to box him as purely a quality No. 2 receiver. He was on the receiving end of many of last year’s improbable Russell Wilson completions, hauling in a whopping 10 touchdowns.
At this point in his career, perhaps Sutton is best served as an X and a high-end No. 2, but with better (and more consistent) quarterback play and a renowned offensive play-caller in Payton, there could be some WR1 upside there — even if Sutton does not become a superstar playmaker.
After Sutton, though, who else steps up and emerges remains to be seen. Patrick was a really promising find by the Broncos when he was handed a new contract in the 2021 season.
However, after suffering season-ending injuries in back-to-back training camps, forgive Broncos Country for being a bit guarded before believing in a healthy over-30 Patrick emerging as a big-time contributor for the team.
It's Mims whom the Broncos need to take a large step up this season. The 2023 second-rounder is coming off of a Pro Bowl/All-Pro season as a special teams returner, but it will be his ability as a receiver that will determine most of his value and worth, as Denver traded up to acquire him, after all.
While Mims caught a touchdown pass in preseason Game 1 against the Indianapolis Colts and got an early rep with the ones, he was relegated to the second team earning snaps behind Sutton, Patrick, and Reynolds.
Can Mims emerge as a top-three receiver and an explosive play threat the Broncos desperately need on paper? Time will tell.
Reynolds appears to have been a savvy signing by the Broncos. He's solid, versatile, big, and physical. He may have mistimed a possible touchdown from Nix against the Colts, but he provides an excellent floor as a player with many unknowns.
However, a glance at Reynolds' contract, in comparison to the current eye-popping wide receiver market, should cap expectations that he'll be a massive difference-making playmaker. Signing for a two-year, $9 million contract, his $4.5-million-per-year deal ranks 51st amongst wide receivers in the NFL. It's a contract and market that would indicate he's a useful player but not someone likely to be the type of dynamic playmaker teams covet.
After those four, it really could be anyone to earn the last roster spot or two. While Franklin was coveted enough by Denver to move up for early Day 3, he has been reportedly up and down leading up to the start of the season.
Apparently, the other receiver from Denver's draft class — Devaughn Vele — has been more of a standout so far. Perhaps David Sills, Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson, or Lil’Jordan Humphrey will take one of the last spots. Special teams will play a big role in the last receivers to make the 53-man roster.
The Takeaway
Overall, the Broncos' wide receiver room has options and names, but after Sutton, who emerges and what quality of play they provide remains to be seen. Luckily for Denver, Payton hasn't traditionally needed a plethora of weapons to scheme players open and field a plus-offense.
With Payton’s play calling, a smart and accurate quarterback, and an offensive line that can dictate on the ground and keep the quarterback upright, Denver might not need a star-studded cast of pass-catchers. Still, the room doesn’t look outstanding on paper and is a position to monitor going forward this season.
