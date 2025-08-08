Grading Broncos’ Massive $92M Extension for WR Courtland Sutton
The Denver Broncos gave wide receiver Courtland Sutton a four-year, $92 million contract extension on July 28. The new deal keeps the veteran around for at least a couple more seasons.
The Broncos didn't have to re-set the market with the deal, but it did represent a considerable raise over the four-year, $60M extension Sutton signed back in 2021.
Let's examine the contract details to see how the Broncos did with this one before handing out a grade.
Contract Details
- 2025: $18.5M signing bonus, $4M base salary, fully guaranteed.
- 2026: $12M option bonus, $4.735M base salary, $765K fully guaranteed per-game roster bonus.
- 2027: $19.235M base salary, $765K per-game roster bonus.
- 2028: $20.735M base salary, $765K per-game roster bonus.
- 2029: $23.375M base salary, $765K per-game roster bonus.
- 2030 and 2031: Void years for salary cap purposes.
Cap Charges
- 2025: $13.9M
- 2026: $13.975M
- 2027: $28.475M
- 2028: $29.975M
- 2029: $30.6M
Gut Reaction
While the Broncos did give Sutton a significant raise for 2025, they aren't committed to him beyond 2026. He got $41M in guaranteed money, but no guarantees beyond 2026, allowing the Broncos the chance to cut him in 2027 if necessary.
The Broncos used an option bonus to keep Sutton's cap charge lower, should they exercise the option. (If not exercised, the money is treated as a base salary for cap purposes.) The void year for 2030 allows the Broncos to spread out the option bonus over five seasons if they exercise it.
It's worth noting the Broncos added a void year in 2031, meaning if Sutton keeps playing at a level that justifies him staying in 2027, the team could restructure his base salary to save cap space while spreading the charges out over five years.
While the Broncos are paying Sutton more than he was set to make this season, this contract favors the Broncos more than it favors Sutton. He is only guaranteed 45% of the total sum of the contract, which surprises me a bit, given that I would have expected Sutton to seek at least some salary protection beyond 2026.
The Broncos do carry a little risk with this deal, but not as much as it first appears. The fact that the Broncos can get out of the deal after just two seasons makes this a team-friendly deal and will likely give Sutton incentive to keep playing well.
Contract Grade: A-
