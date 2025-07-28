Report: Broncos Sign WR Courtland Sutton to $92M Extension
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton did not practice during the last two days of training camp. For good reason.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Broncos on Monday signed the veteran pass-catcher to a four-year, $92 million contract extension. The deal includes $41 million guaranteed including the $14 million he was already scheduled to earn in 2024, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
The agreement came shortly after Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed the sides were "real close" to putting pen to paper.
A former Pro Bowler, Sutton is coming off his first 1,000-yard campaign since 2019, notching a team-high 81 receptions for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns, and establishing himself as the primary target for franchise quarterback Bo Nix.
Sutton was set to take home $15.2 million in the final year of his previous deal, though the Broncos were confident that he wouldn't enter the fall as a proverbial lame duck.
"Courtland is one of our guys. He’s a team captain," general manager George Paton said at February's NFL Scouting Combine. "I’ve said this for a couple years in a row, we want him here. We’ll have those discussions at the right time."
Now averaging $23 million annually, Sutton will continue to run as the entrenched WR1 for the foreseeable future while the Broncos move on to their next extension candidate — defensive linemen Zach Allen or John Franklin-Myers or outside linebacker Nik Bonitto — with whom the brain trust is currently negotiating.
"Look, there are a number of guys you're going to ask me about a few contracts. They're all being worked on," Payton told reporters last week. "[It’s] something we really would never discuss with you, and those guys are getting work done. There's been good communication, and I'm just going to leave it at that relative to the specific players."