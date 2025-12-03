Breaking Down the Luke Wattenberg Extension: Contract Details & Grade

Last week, the Denver Broncos announced a four-year extension for center Luke Wattenberg, keeping a two-year starter on the offensive line for a few more years.

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Wattenberg has been a solid performer, though not a standout, but his signing indicated the Broncos want to keep continuity on the offensive line as much as possible.

The details of Wattenberg's extension are out via Over The Cap , so let's see how the Broncos did with this contract and render a grade.

Contract Details

Summary: Four years, $48 million, $13.4 million fully guaranteed, $27 million in total guarantees.

Contract Breakdown

2025: $2M signing bonus, fully guaranteed, remaining base salary of $336,667 becomes fully guaranteed.

2026: $9.785M option bonus, $1.215M base salary, all fully guaranteed.

2027: $10.74M option bonus, $1.26M base salary, injury-only guaranteed.

2028: $9.185M option bonus, $1.305M base salary, $510K per-game roster bonus.

2029: $10.055M option bonus, $1.435M base salary, $510K per-game roster bonus.

Void years in 2030 to 2033 for cap purposes.

Cap Charge

2025 : $1.571M

: $1.571M 2026 : $3.572M *

: $3.572M * 2027 : $5.765M *

: $5.765M * 2028 : $8.157M *

: $8.157M * 2029: $10.298M *

* Assumes option bonus is exercised.

Gut Reaction

Back in the summer, I speculated that the Broncos might not have to pay Wattenberg that much money unless he showed significant improvement with his play. It turns out the Broncos were willing to pay him well.

To be fair, Wattenberg has an Over The Cap valuation of $12.228M, so the contract wouldn't necessarily be viewed as an overpay. But it does speak to the Broncos' willingness to compensate him well and keep a current starting offensive lineman around.

As with other players, the Broncos used the option bonus trick to lower Wattenberg's cap charge. It’s not clear from the breakdown when the option bonus is due each year. However, it would be reasonable to think that the option for 2026 is due at or close to the start of the 2026 league year, because his salary is fully guaranteed.

In future years, it might be a case of the option coming due closer to the start of the regular season. If that’s the case, it gives the Broncos the choice to either leave the option as base salary or exercise it to lower his cap charge.

As far as how his deal compares to other centers, Wattenberg is receiving the same APY salary as the New Orleans Saints' Erik McCoy, who got $12M APY on the deal he received in 2022. His total guarantees are slightly less than what Drew Dalman received from the Chicago Bears ($28M), and his full guarantees are less than what the Washington Commanders gave to Tyler Biadasz ($17.7M).

The Broncos gave a fair deal to Wattenberg that should ensure commitment to him through at least 2027, after which the team could move on if necessary. The Broncos didn't re-set the market in any aspect, though they didn't get him on a value deal, either.

Looking at the full details, the Broncos did a reasonable job with the contract and kept it cap friendly. Some might not think Wattenberg is worth as much as he got, but the good thing is the Broncos didn't have to go to the top of the market to keep him around.

