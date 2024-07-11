Broncos Have One, Maybe Two DL Roster Spots Open: Here's Who Wins It
The Denver Broncos are strategically shaping a new and improved defensive line. The Broncos have multiple players set to make the roster — Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, D.J. Jones, and Malcolm Roach.
That leaves Denver with another roster spot, maybe two, depending on how many the team decides to keep on the roster. Eyimoa Uwazurike is also available, but his legal issues may prevent him from being reinstated later this month, let alone making the Broncos roster.
Matt Henningsen is one of the main players competing for a spot as he enters his third season. He's a fine rotational piece, playing about 200-250 snaps a season, but the Broncos have improved their defensive line to the point where they need more than that from their depth options. Henningsen's drop-off in production from his rookie season to his sophomore season is concerning.
Another option is the 2023 preseason surprise of Elijah Garcia, who played 31 snaps in the regular season, with 49 snaps in his career. He stood out as a pass rusher, but his run defense left much to be desired. His pass-rush ability was enough to make the roster, but despite the issues the Broncos had getting after the quarterback without blitzing, he wasn’t able to see the field.
Jordan Jackson spent the 2023 season with the Broncos on the practice squad. His return was a shock, given how much he struggled in the preseason and even reported performance issues in practice. So, based on what we have seen, Jackson will need to show significant improvement if he is going to be part of the roster.
That's all for the returning pieces, but Angelo Blackson sits at the top for the new ones. He's been in the NFL since 2015, and the Broncos are his eighth team.
Blackson has plenty of experience in different spots and different types of fronts. His versatility could be the right depth piece the Broncos are looking for. While his play hasn’t been great, he's been a solid rotational piece, but as with Henningsen, that may not be enough.
The Broncos also have a pair of rookies, Jordan Miller and Brandon Matterson, competing for a spot. Miller spent six years in college, five at Miami and one at SMU.
During those six years, Miller played 1,352 total snaps and barely got any production. As for Matterson, he is another six-year college player, all at UTSA. He was a reliable run defender who stepped up as a pass rusher during the 2023 season.
Bottom Line
With one or two spots left open, the Broncos could take several different approaches. Right now, Henningsen and Blackson seem to be the top two candidates for those spots if they keep both.
However, one of the other options could always step up, surprise the coaches, and earn their spot on the roster. Much like with a few other positions, whatever the Broncos do, they need significant improvement from the players they choose.
