Broncos D-Line Situation: 3 Free-Agent Fits in 2025
If there was a takeaway from the Super Bowl that would apply directly to the Denver Broncos, it would be that a team can never have too many pass rushers along the defensive line. The Philadelphia Eagles have continued to add defensive linemen over the years, creating a unit that comes at opponents in waves.
Denver is starting to create a similar type of unit, but it has a long way to go. The Broncos have a great first trio, but depth is a major concern for 2025. Plus, the future of the position is in jeopardy as that trio is entering the last year of its respective contracts, and D.J. Jones is a free agent this offseason.
The 2025 NFL draft class happens to feature several quality prospects on the defensive interior, so the Broncos could look to add some value role players in free agency if they don’t want to create a huge splash. This crop of free agents has a lot of high-quality options.
First, though, let’s break down the Broncos' D-line room.
DL under contract for 2025: John Franklin-Myers, Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach, Eyioma Uwazurike
Allen was one of the best interior defenders in the league last season, notching a career-high 14 sacks in what could have been considered a Defensive Player of the Year caliber season. Allen also had the second-most pressures and most hurries of any interior defender last year, and even though Pro Football Focus consistently had lower grades than deserved, he was a constant disruptor who elevated play around him by winning at a very high rate.
Franklin-Myers was a great trade addition made by GM George Paton during the 2024 NFL draft, and his impact as a pass rusher was incredibly fun to watch last season. 'JFM' had the fifth-highest pass-rush grade of any interior defensive lineman last season and added eight sacks himself.
Roach was a value add at nose tackle that outperformed expectations, especially as a pass rusher. He had 26 total pressures on 287 pass rush snaps, adding three sacks and five quarterback hits to Denver’s lethal pass rush. He was solid against the run, but he did have a high missed tackle rate in 2024.
Uwazurike is a solid depth piece who had some nice flashes when he got on the field. He only played in 63 total snaps last season as a developmental rotational pass rusher, but he notched three total pressures and a sack in that limited playing time. Possessing nice tools to work with, Uwazurike could see an expanded role moving forward as he works back from missing all of the 2023 season due to a gambling suspension.
Free Agent Priority: High
Again, Jones is hitting the open market this offseason, and he will likely be a rather hot commodity for teams looking to add a veteran run defender with some positional versatility next season. The Broncos have Jordan Jackson as an exclusive rights free agent, so he should be brought back on a value deal for 2025.
The Broncos need to add at least two — if not three — defensive linemen this offseason that have a shot at extended playing time whether in free agency or in the draft. Whether those players are splash signings or value role players, the depth of the unit needs to be addressed in a major way.
In terms of what type of players the team could target, look for a nose tackle with some versatility as a pass rusher who could be a replacement for the snaps Jones is taking with him, as well as another player in the mold of Allen and Franklin-Myers who can line up as a 4i-technique pass rusher to add to the rotation.
Here are a few players that could fit the bill.
Free-Agent Fits
Milton Williams | Philadelphia Eagles
The most prized player at the position in free agency this season is Williams, who just had a monster game in the Super Bowl. He's a toolsy pass rusher with an incredible first step and a rapidly growing arsenal of pass rush moves as a 3-technique.
Williams has enough size to side even further inside on passing downs, and having come from a team with a quality rotation, he should be comfortable with the role he would have in 2025 and as a future starter down the road.
Williams posted the highest pass-rush grade of any interior defender last season and had a pass-rush production that is almost exactly identical to what Franklin-Myers posted. If the Broncos want to bring Williams aboard, they are going to have to open their wallet in a major way.
Williams has a projected market value of $12 million per year, according to Spotrac, but it wouldn’t be a surprise for that number to climb closer to $20 million on the open market. Williams exploded onto the scene last year, but he's still growing as a player, and his ceiling is extremely high.
Levi Onwuzurike | Detroit Lions
Onwuzurike is a typical 3-technique defensive lineman who would be a great rotational pass rusher for the Broncos. He can slide outside and play the 7-technique if needed, but he works best playing over the inside shoulder of the offensive tackle.
A highly touted draft prospect and former second-round pick with a lot of tread on the tires, Onwuzurike had a breakout season as a pass rusher for the Detroit Lions in 2024. He posted 47 total pressures (16th-highest) and three sacks on 447 pass rush snaps last season and showed well as a run defender, posting 20 run stops and a 66.5 run defense grade via Pro Football Focus on 244 run defense snaps.
Onwuzurike won’t break the bank like Williams will, but he's going to be a coveted asset on the market as well. Again, pass rush production is always valuable, and Onwuzurike knows how to get after the quarterback.
Poona Ford | Los Angeles Chargers
If you’re looking for a run-stuffing plug in the middle of your defense, Ford is your guy. A true nose tackle who eats up a ton of space with an anchor fit for a cruise liner, he posted the third-highest run defense grade (80.3) at PFF, with 23 of his 25 total tackles considered as 'stops,' or plays resulting in a failure for the offense.
Though Ford doesn’t offer much in terms of pass-rush productivity, his 3.8 pass-rush productivity percentage was fourth-worst of players with at least 334 pass-rush snaps., Ford fits a role being vacated by Jones and could add quality run stopping skills to the rotation.
Ford may not be quite as versatile as Jones was in terms of being a player who can rush from the 3-technique, but his niche role against the run would be a huge boost for the linebackers behind him to make plays.
With a market valuation of $6.6 million according to Spotrac, Ford could be had on a relatively cheap contract.
