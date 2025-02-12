Broncos Listed Among 'Best Fits' for Jets WR Davante Adams
Be it by trade or signing, the Denver Broncos are considered among the "best fits" for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams, who's increasingly likely to split from the New York Jets this offseason.
USA TODAY's Nick Brinkerhoff named five teams — the Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Rams, and 49ers — as potential Adams landing spots.
"Bo Nix made clear strides in his rookie season before running into a much more talented Buffalo Bills squad in the wild-card round," Brinkerhoff wrote Monday. "Denver's lack of a running game was on full display, but they also were without a major threat at receiver. Courtland Sutton's drop in that game loomed large, derailing what was a promising first half drive. The remaining cast of characters – Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele – highlighted the need for upgrades. The Broncos' defense continued to impress and should remain a solid unit in 2025. Now it's time to add to the offense and support Nix. Acquiring Adams would be a great way to do that."
A former All-Pro in Green Bay and Vegas, Adams was traded to the Jets last October to reunite with his close friend, quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They failed to capture their old Packers magic as New York limped to a 5-12 finish and Adams posted the lowest catch rate (45.6%) of his stellar career.
Turning 33 in December, Adams is under contract through 2026 albeit with massive salary-cap hits of $38.34 million each of the next two seasons, per Spotrac. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the cap numbers are "untenable" for the Jets, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport hinted that Adams may soon follow Rodgers to the open market — outright released.
The Broncos, with the 16th-most cap room in the NFL and a need for playmaking help, have also been connected to fellow star WRs Deebo Samuel and Cooper Kupp, both of whom are available for trade ahead of the March start of the new league year.
