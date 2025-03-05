Broncos Grouped Among Potential Davante Adams Landing Spots
NFL Network insider James Palmer speculated that the Denver Broncos could be a team to watch for former Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams, who was released by the New York Jets in a cost-cutting move Tuesday.
Palmer also named the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Green Bay Packers as potential landing spots for Adams.
"You got your offensive line put in place for Bo Nix. Look at what he did with very limited weapons," he reasoned during a Bleacher Report live stream. "Courtland Sutton and him really grew a chemistry in year one together. You keep Sutton, and you add another additional piece. [The Broncos] don't have a true No. 1 [WR]. I don't think Davante is coming in to be your No. 1, but he's coming in to help your receiver corps as a group."
He continued: "I find Denver to be appealing. I think they're going to be an interesting team to watch in free agency. I don't think they're going to go out there and spend like crazy, but they do have the ability with a rookie quarterback contract and some of that Russell Wilson money starting to come off the books — you can go out and make a move."
A three-time All-Pro with the Packers and Raiders, Adams greenlit a trade to the Jets last October to reunite with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He appeared in 11 games for Gang Green, posting 854 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while securing 67 of 114 targets — the lowest catch rate (45.6%) of his career.
Turning 33 in December, Adams is projected to draw around $13.6 million annually on the open market, according to Spotrac. The California native is said to want to play for a team on the West Coast next season. Whether Denver is far enough west to satisfy Adams remains to be seen.
The Broncos reportedly "figure" to sign a "receiver of note" this offseason — part of their quest to buttress franchise QB Bo Nix — but they may opt for a lower-key approach than take on the mercurial Adams.
Other free-agent options include Darius Slayton, formerly of the New York Giants; Amari Cooper, formerly of the Buffalo Bills; and Keenan Allen, formerly of the Chicago Bears.
