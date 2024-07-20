Ranking Broncos' Positions vs. AFC West, AFC & NFL | Defense
While Denver Broncos fans are high on the team's 2024 outlook, others in and around the NFL don’t share the same sentiment. The Broncos rank low overall and by position groups.
With multiple outlets making their rankings, I decided to follow suit. I looked at every player on every team, position by position.
I examined stats, injury history, draft pedigree, analytics, and more to create a score for each player. Each player's score was combined to develop a position score.
This wasn’t done for only starters, or even players expected to make the roster, but every player currently under contract with the Broncos and with some positions, the fourth or fifth player was the difference.
We already examined the Broncos' offense, so next up is their defense. Let’s see how it ranked in the division against the AFC and then the NFL.
Defensive Line
- Grade: B+
- AFC West Rank: 2nd
- AFC Rank: 5th
- NFL Rank: 10th
With the additions the Broncos made, they rank relatively high. The Broncos went from being one of the worst units last year to one of the better, at least on paper. Few teams are four deep on the defensive line, and the Broncos are one of them, thanks to John Franlin-Myers and Malcolm Roach joining the team.
Chris Jones leads the Kansas City Chiefs to the top spot, but they are a five-deep rotation, which helps edge out the Broncos. The Las Vegas Raiders are third, carried by their new addition. The Raiders have a solid rotation but need more fourth and fifth players than the Broncos and Chiefs have. As for the Los Angeles Chargers, they're rebuilding the room.
Edge Rusher
- Grade: B-
- AFC West Rank: 3rd
- AFC Rank: 9th
- NFL Rank: 15th
The Broncos have great potential here, but questions about development and injuries, along with a lack of a sure-fire top rusher, hurt them. Many teams have that top guy with good enough depth behind him, which is enough to put them ahead of the Broncos. Other teams are similar to the Broncos but don’t have the same questions.
The Chargers are the best team in the division with one of the better units in the NFL. The Raiders have a top guy in Maxx Crosby, but their depth could be better due to Tyree Wilson's trending-down potential.
The only team the Broncos rated higher than the Chiefs is the Chiefs, and that was only barely. The AFC West may be the best edge division in the NFL.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Inside Linebacker
- Grade: D
- AFC West Rank: 4th
- AFC Rank: 15th
- NFL Rank: 30th
Alex Singleton is a solid starter, but the team is dragged down by bad or unproven depth. Most teams in the NFL are fielding at least two solid starting linebackers or have star power at one spot and quality depth to fill in around them. There isn’t much to say here beyond Singleton.
Cornerback
- Grade: B
- AFC West Rank: 1st
- AFC Rank: 4th
- NFL Rank: 10th
Patrick Surtain II is doing a lot of the carrying here but does not have a set No. 2 corner, and Ja’Quan McMillian's limited experience hurts the Broncos in the rankings. Even so, despite those questions, the Broncos have decent depth to help balance things some. Ending up ranked 10th in the NFL is good and speaks to how good Surtain is.
Every team in the division has that one corner, with the Chargers having Asante Samuel Jr., the Chiefs and Trent McDuffie, and the Raiders having Nate Hobbs. However, each of them has concerns about the second guy.
Hobbs is the slot corner for the Raiders, and both boundary corners are questionable. While the Chargers and Chiefs have potential, they still need those other guys to step up and show it in a more prominent role.
Safety
- Grade: C-
- AFC West Rank: 3rd
- AFC Rank: 13th
- NFL Rank: 25th
The Broncos have some quality depth safeties, but they need to see more from their top three as starters before saying they have quality starters. P.J. Locke is the most proven of the bunch as a starter, but there is still room to grow. Safety play around the NFL is trending up, which hurts the Broncos in their ranking without a known starter.
In the division, the Broncos slightly edged out the Raiders for the third spot, but the Chargers and Chiefs have those two for sure starters and quality depth to put them ahead of the Broncos. Tre’Von Moehrig and Marcus Epps are inconsistent for the Raiders, and while they are the set starters, their questionable depth pushed them below the Broncos.
Defense
- Grade: C+
- AFC West Rank: 3rd
- AFC Rank: 9th
- NFL Rank: 17th
There are many questions about this defense, but the Broncos should be better up front than last year, which can help answer or hide some of the questions and concerns about other positions on defense. Being highly ranked at corner helps boost Denver's overall defensive rating, but it still needs answers about CB2 and at safety and linebacker.
The Takeaway
The Broncos have a chance to be better than their ranking, but on paper, they downgraded from the past year. The Broncos significantly downgraded at safety and linebacker, with no clear answer to those losses on the roster. Denver needs to hope its improvements on the defensive line can help cover the linebackers while finding a second corner can help cover the safety room some.
These rankings could be quite different at the end of the season, as this defensive unit is replete with untapped potential. The Broncos' coaching staff must tap into it and field a quality unit for this season.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!