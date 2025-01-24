ESPN: Broncos DT D.J. Jones 'Could Be Next' For a New Contract
The Denver Broncos have enough salary-cap space to make some splashes this offseason, but the team is also staring down the barrel of a free-agent exodus. With 13 unrestricted free agents, and two key guys entering a contract year, the Broncos will likely budget a good chunk of their projected $35 million of cap space on in-house business.
Arguably the biggest free-agent fish set to hit the market is defensive tackle D.J. Jones. While many Broncos fans have already written Jones off as a priority to bring back, NFL insiders like ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believe such beliefs are a tad premature.
"Denver has been proactive in re-signing key players, with corner Pat Surtain II and left tackle Garett Bolles in recent months. Jones -- an anchor for Denver's top-10 rushing defense -- could be next," Fowler wrote.
Jones signed a three-year, $30 million deal back in 2022, but now entering his age-30 season, it's safe to say he won't be commanding that level of investment from any team. It's also worth noting that after an initial season in Denver that saw the big nose tackle play at a level commensurate with his contract, he took a step back in 2023, before regaining some of that ground in 2024.
Jones finished this past season as a 17-game starter, totaling 42 tackles (21 solo), one sack, one fumble recovery, and three tipped passes. He gave Denver solid if unspectacular production in the middle of the defensive line.
What's that worth on a new contract? Over The Cap estimates Jones' current value at $3.2M/year.
If the Broncos can get Jones back at close to that cost, it would be worth a two-year rekindling of his contract. If the big fella is looking for more and finds it elsewhere, the Broncos will let him walk because Malcolm Roach arguably outplayed Jones, although player-to-player, it's not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison.
Time will tell what happens with Jones, but Fowler's comments should serve as a general pumping of the brakes for those in Broncos Country who'd already written him off. It's far from a guarantee or bold prediction, but it's worth pausing to see how it unfolds.
