Broncos DL Faces Four Major Matchups in 2025
The Denver Broncos’ defensive line dominated the majority of their opponents in 2024. Denver's defense finished the season as league leaders in sacks, with 63.
The largest improvement came from the interior of the D-line, with Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, D.J. Jones, and Malcolm Roach putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks and clamping down on the run game. In 2025, the Broncos will face a gauntlet of mean and nasty offensive lines, which are exceptionally sturdy on the interior, with the challenges beginning early in the season.
That said, the Broncos' defensive line has a handful of major matchups in 2025. Let's examine each.
Week 2: Indianapolis Colts
Colts guard Quenton Nelson is among the best in the NFL, and his play alone is the reason this team makes the list. His massive size and strength make it very difficult to bull-rush through him, and if he gets his hands on you, that rep is likely over.
Colts center Tanor Bortolini had an okay rookie season, but he could make a jump in Year 2 due to his technical soundness. Nelson gives the Colts' offensive line a significant boost inside, and if the rest of their interior line can take a step forward, they’ll be a solid group and a stiff test for the Broncos.
Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles
Despite losing guard Mehki Becton to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, the Eagles still have one of the best offensive lines top to bottom. Cam Jurgens has been a solid replacement for the legendary Jason Kelce, grading out as the 16th-best center in the NFL last year, according to Pro Football Focus.
Landon Dickerson had a great year in 2024, primarily as a run blocker, ranking 12th in the league. The run game is a massive part of the Eagles' offensive success, and their interior line bullied every opponent they faced. Week 5 could be the most challenging test for the Broncos’ defensive line all season.
Week 6: New York Jets
The Jets' offensive line is sneaky good and boasts some young, talented players on the inside. Guards Josh Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker forge one of the best duos in the NFL and are exceptional as run blockers.
Both men possess great size and physicality, enabling them to push around anyone lined up across from them, and the Broncos will have to try to out-muscle them. Third-year center Joe Tippmann is also an elite run blocker, ranking No. 8 in that category by PFF and No. 9 overall among centers.
The Jets will lean into their strength: pounding the rock with their running backs and quarterback Justin Fields. The Broncos' defensive line must be up to the task of stopping them if they wish to come out with the win.
Weeks 11 & 17: Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs traded star guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears this offseason, but they still have All-Pro Creed Humphrey at center and Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith, who just signed a four-year, $94 million extension.
Humphrey graded out as PFF’s second-best center in the NFL and first in pass blocking, while Smith ended 2024 as the 14th-best guard. The key to the Chiefs' success in the pass game is not allowing pressure up the middle, and their interior offensive stonewalls most any defensive line looking to push Patrick Mahomes off his spot.
If the Broncos want to win the AFC West this year, it starts by pushing the pocket up the gut.
Bottom Line
The Broncos' defensive line may have been ultra-dominant in 2024, but this year presents a whole new set of challenges. Allen and his fellow trenchmen must be on their A-game against these four opponents if they want to win the trench battle and ultimately help lead the Broncos back to the postseason.