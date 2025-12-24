4 Matchups That Will Define Broncos-Chiefs on Christmas

The Denver Broncos have to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead on Christmas Day after a tough loss on a short week to stay in control of the division and the AFC. The Broncos are going to come out swinging against the Chiefs, especially after the beating they took from the Jacksonville Jaguars , as they try to address many issues in time for the playoffs.

The Chiefs have adopted a tanking mentality after they were officially eliminated from the playoffs, and Patrick Mahomes suffered ligament tears in his knee. Even so, this is a divisional game, and the Chiefs will likely relish the chance to play spoiler to the Broncos.

While the Chiefs may be embracing the tank, they're still a threat, and the Broncos will need to win key matchups to avoid dropping this must-win game. There are two matchups on offense and two on defense.

Let's dive in.

Broncos' OLBs vs. Chiefs' Backup OTs

Josh Simmons, Wanya Morris, and Jawaan Taylor are all on injured reserve, which puts the Chiefs' fourth and fifth-string tackles into the starting lineup. This doesn’t bode well for them against a Broncos defensive front that is chasing the single-season sack record and will need a huge game to break it.

Ever since the bye, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper have been relatively quiet when it comes to getting after the quarterback. They have a combined 3.5 sacks and 24 pressures in their last four games. Cooper accounts for the half sack and eight of those pressures, so he has been far quieter than Bonitto.

Denver should be able to feast on the edges with these two matchups, and Denver could use at least a sack each to help them chase the single-season sack record. The Broncos sit at 63 on the season, with the record at 72.

Bo Nix vs. Steve Spagnuolo

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Nix had a good game against the Chiefs in their first matchup, but that was in Denver. With them heading to Kansas City and the Chiefs likely looking to play spoiler, Nix will have to be ready.

Ever since the mini-bye week (between Week 10 and 11), Nix has been relatively on fire with his play, though he struggled in the second half against the Jaguars. This Chiefs game will be an excellent opportunity for Nix to correct the issues that showed up in the second half of the Jaguars game and carry that over into the season finale and the playoffs.

Broncos' Interior DL vs. Chiefs' Interior OL

Much like with the edge rushers, the Broncos' interior pass rushers will be pushing hard to help the Broncos set the single-season sack record. John Franklin-Myers has three sacks and 12 pressures in the last four games, with two sacks and 10 pressures in the previous two games.

Allen, however, only has a half-sack but 21 total pressures. The Broncos will need Allen to get home, and Franklin-Myers to keep his hot streak going, but they face a tough matchup inside against the Chiefs.

This game might be better suited to having the interior pass rushers do the dirty work, allowing Bonitto and Cooper to thrive in their one-on-one matchups. Even then, the Broncos will need impact from Allen and Franklin-Myers if they want to break the record in 16 games.

Broncos' Run Game vs. Chiefs' Run Defense

Denver has had issues running the ball this season, but it really took a hit after J.K. Dobbins went down in Week 10. Left guard Ben Powers was also a loss, but he returned from injured reserve last week vs. the Jaguars, and should be back in as the full-time starter against the Chiefs.

The Broncos have to create a balanced offense and be consistent with their run game, with RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie as the ball-carriers. The Broncos also need Sean Payton to show some trust in the offense to get it done and show that his consistent faith in the room in press conferences is legitimate.

As the Jaguars showed, Denver will have a tough time if it can’t get a run game going when it comes to playoff football. This is the perfect time to figure out what works, but it isn’t common for teams to make the improvements Denver needs from their run game this late in the season.

