Broncos TE Evan Engram Embracing the Role of 'Joker' & 'Cleaner'
Not long after signing with the Denver Broncos, tight end Evan Engram posted a 'Joker' meme on his X account, signaling his excitement for the role within his new offense. After a long search over two offseasons, Broncos head coach Sean Payton seemingly found his 'joker' — at the tight end position, that is.
After all, Payton himself has defined the 'joker' as a tight end and/or a running back who can create mismatches in the passing game. In Engram's case, he's too big for defensive backs to handle from a physicality standpoint, and he's too fast and athletic for most linebackers.
Cut to Thursday's OTA session at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit; Engram held court at the podium, telling reporters how he's embraced the 'joker' role and that it was part of Payton's pitch to him as a free agent. We've also learned that Bo Nix was part of that same pitch.
“Sean talks about it a lot. It was a big part of the pitch coming here," Engram said. "I definitely see that it is something that has to be earned with the way I work and the way that I learn the offense to gain the trust of Sean, Bo, and the rest of the coaches and players. I think we have a bunch of ‘jokers’ on this team, honestly, that can have a great role on this offense. It is definitely something that I like to embrace, but it is also something that I am going to earn, too.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Payton spoke this offseason about how Engram helps to complete the 'interior triangle' in the Broncos' passing game. Another aspect to that triangle is the running back's involvement.
The Broncos drafted running back RJ Harvey in the second round because they not only coveted his explosiveness as a runner but also his potential as a receiver out of the backfield. If Harvey's development ensues as planned, the Broncos could indeed have multiple 'jokers,' as Engram says.
A 'Cleaner'
Among his Pro Bowl talents as a tight end, it would seem that Engram is also well-read. At the podium, he talked about being a 'cleaner,' which could be reference to Tim Grover's motivational book 'Relentless.'
“I like to call myself a ‘cleaner.' A guy who will come in every single day and do what he is asked at the highest level possible," Engram said. "Like I said earlier, a guy who will embrace adversity and embrace challenges, but also bring a great amount of energy, bring leadership even in those times of adversity and humbleness in times of success. I want to earn everything that is going to come my way and God willing I can stay healthy, stay on the field and do what I do best, which is make plays with the football.”
That's the rub with regard to Engram. With an ascending Nix throwing the ball, Engram has the potential to return to his Pro Bowl form from 2023, but he'll need to stay on the field.
Engram has dealt with injuries throughout his career, missing eight games with a hamstring injury and a torn labrum in his final season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The good news? Denver was the ideal landing spot for a veteran who's dealt with recent injury setbacks, as Payton has reshaped the Broncos' strength and conditioning program, with an emphasis on player wellness.
Under Payton's direction, the Broncos hired Beau Lowery as vice president of player health and performance in 2023, and it's paid big dividends for the team. Injuries are part of the game, but the Broncos went from being one of the NFL's most snake-bitten teams to one of the healthiest since Payton arrived.
“Yes, it was tough. Football seasons are long, and we work hard to earn success," Engram said, recounting the injuries he managed last season in Jacksonville. "When adversity hits, it’s tough. I welcome all types of adversity at any time, anywhere. Like I said, everything happens for a reason. I had a great year in 2023, and it was a great learning experience in 2024. Some things were in my control and some things were out [of my control]. Ultimately, it led me here and I’m blessed to be here.”
It'll be fun to see the Broncos' 'interior triangle' take shape in 2025. How quickly Harvey is able to get up to speed as a receiver out of the backfield remains to be seen, but Engram is poised to have a career renaissance with Nix.
Recommended Articles
Engram's arrival should also take attention away from Courtland Sutton, and free up more one-on-one matchups for all of Denver's receivers, including the speedy Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin. Throw in Devaughn Vele, who's been the buzz of OTAs, and rookie third-rounder Pat Bryant, and Nix has all the weapons he needs to succeed in 2025.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!