Broncos TE Evan Engram Hypes Bo Nix: 'Sky's The Limit'
The Denver Broncos haven't had a prolific tight end since the days of Julius Thomas. For that matter, the Broncos haven't had a prolific quarterback since Peyton Manning.
That quarterback dry spell ended with the drafting of Bo Nix last year, and the same could be true at tight end with the arrival of Evan Engram. Nix turned in a record-setting rookie season, and the Broncos didn't rest on their laurels, building the nest around him this offseason by adding Engram — a two-time Pro Bowler — wide receivers Pat Bryant and Trent Sherfield, and running backs RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins.
Engram had the offseason to begin forming some chemistry with Nix and observe the young quarterback's approach. As Broncos training camp marches on, Engram dished on Nix's intense focus and commitment to improve each day, even if it's by fractions.
“Attention to detail, his focus, his drive to get one percent better every day, and his camaraderie with his teammates," Engram said of Nix on Friday. "He’s not afraid to speak up, he’s not afraid to challenge you and he challenges himself at the highest level. That gives some ground to challenge others."
Suffice it to say, Nix has made one heck of an early impression on Engram, who's played with some excellent quarterbacks over the years, including Eli Manning and Trevor Lawrence.
"I’m very impressed with him, [I’m] very blessed to be a part of his team and be his teammate," Engram said of Nix. "The sky’s the limit with that type of mentality. [With] the way he works, the talent will take care of itself.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Engram is coming off a 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars that was marred by injuries. The Broncos will work hard to keep him healthy and available so that he can fulfill his pursuit of improving every day, just like his young quarterback.
“I’m just addicted to getting better. I never want to put a ceiling or a limit on the evolution of my game," Engram said. "There’s always something I want to improve. I’m constantly chasing perfection. Perfection is impossible but the closer I can get, the harder it is to beat me and the more I help my team."
Engram is just two years removed from his last Pro Bowl campaign, which saw him catch 114 passes for nearly 1,000 yards. Broncos head coach Sean Payton has an excellent tight-end resume over the years, though he'd been without a true 'joker' weapon since arriving in Denver.
With Payton calling the plays and Nix throwing the ball, a renaissance is in store for Engram. The key will be staying healthy, which is a unique challenge for any soon-to-be 31-year-old pro.
Injuries are part of the game, but Engram has had more than his fair share of them in recent years. Meanwhile, under Payton, the Broncos have become one of the NFL's paragons of player wellness and strength and conditioning.
Recommended Articles
That, combined with the Payton and Nix fit, it's safe to say that Engram couldn't have landed in a better place.