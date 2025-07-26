Broncos TE Evan Engram Raves About Payton’s System: 'I Feel At Home'
The Denver Broncos have big plans for new tight end Evan Engram. Signed to a two-year deal back in March, Engram offers something the Broncos haven't had at the tight end position for a long time: Pro Bowl talent.
But can that high-level talent be maximized?
Broncos head coach Sean Payton has searched for a 'joker' weapon for his offense since arriving in 2023. A 'joker' can be either a tight end or a running back who can be used in the passing game as a mismatch weapon.
Payton had several such 'jokers' during his time with the New Orleans Saints, including Jimmy Graham and Alvin Kamara. But this is the first year that Payton has had a 'joker' in Denver. And it's possible that, if rookie second-rounder RJ Harvey develops as the team expects, Payton could have one at tight end and running back.
Fans See the 'Joker' In the Flesh
Friday saw the Broncos hold their first official day of training camp, which was also the first practice session with fans in attendance, giving energy to the players. Broncos Country got its first look at Engram in the Orange and Blue, as he caught passes from Bo Nix during team drills.
The fans have let Engram know how excited they are for him to shoulder the 'joker' mantle in this offense. He's been seeing it on social media for months, and he got to hear it in person for the first time on Friday.
“They love the ‘Joker’ thing for sure," Engram said after practice.
Already At Home
Considering Payton's creative and productive history with the tight end position, which has included guys like the aforementioned Graham, Taysom Hill, and Jeremy Shockey, Engram has a legacy to live up to. That starts with mastering Payton's playbook and getting on the same page with Nix, but Engram is already comfortable in his new NFL environs, sharing his impressions of his new head coach and the scheme.
“It’s been awesome, really. I feel really at home in this offense," Engram said. "I feel like my strengths are being used at the highest level. He also challenges me to be sharp with my tools and be sharp with my details, and the little things I need to clean up and get better at. He challenges me every single day."
Being challenged like that can only bring out the best in Engram, who's just two years removed from a ridiculously productive Pro Bowl campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns. Engram has already bought into Payton's vision for him and is ready to return to the highest levels of the position.
"The different ways that they’re planning to use me, the mentality they have, and [the mentality] I want to have in the run game as well to make that entire thing universal," Engram said. "I’m just really excited to be in his scheme and excited to work with him throughout the season to help this team the best way I can.”
Run-Blocking Mentality
When it comes to the running game, most analysts and even opponents are quite dismissive of Engram as a blocking tight end. He's definitely known more as a receiver at the position or a 'big slot,' but he's working hard to cultivate the right mindset to be a more solid contributor as a blocker. Time will tell how successful he'll be in that endeavor, but it's not why the Broncos signed him.
“A lot of people look down and kind of doubt my run-blocking skills, kind of take it for granted when I’m on the field, and might think it’s more pass-heavy stuff," Engram said. "It’s just mentality for me to come out and improve in that aspect so I can be a well-rounded tight end."
Payton is big on attention to detail. Mastering the nuances at the micro level can lead to stunning results at the macro scale. Engram is working to pay that same level of attention to his run-blocking, and help newcomers like J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey thrive in Denver's rushing attack.
"I think it’s really important to have that mentality in the running game but also be really sharp and have attention to detail within the schemes, [as well as] the minor details that I need to be sharp to be successful," Engram said. "A lot of work to be done in that area and [there are] great coaches here and a great mentality here being dogs in the running game and having that physical mentality.”
Engram's Definition of 'Joker'
Fans and media will continue to have fun throwing the 'joker' word around, and while we know the basic meaning of the term, it was interesting to hear Engram share his unique definition.
“I definitely think the fans and you guys are having a lot more fun with it," Engram said. "I just see that as being reliable, being clutch, making plays, and just doing my job at the highest level. Whatever I’m asked to do in the run game, in the pass game, in the locker room, and in the weight room. Just doing my job at the highest level. Doing that and [with] the work, the results will come and we can have more fun with it as we go.”
As a ninth-year veteran, Engram knows how the NFL sausage gets made. He's done it at a high level for nearly a decade, but the key to his success in Denver will be staying healthy.
If the Broncos can help the soon-to-be 31-year-old avoid the injury bug and stay on the field, it's only a matter of course that his production will put him back in the Pro Bowl conversation, especially with Payton calling the plays and Nix throwing the ball.