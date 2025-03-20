Report: Broncos Likely to Bring Back Veteran FB in 2025
A Sean Payton favorite reportedly is expected to return for a third season with the Denver Broncos.
9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Monday that "at this point it would be a surprise" if the Broncos don't re-sign veteran fullback Michael Burton, an unrestricted free agent who's yet to draw any known interest outside the Mile High City.
"A fullback for those lead blocks and short-yardage situations is also a need for the running game," Klis wrote. "Michael Burton has been the man the past two years, but he has yet to sign back as a free agent. At this point it would be a surprise if Burton isn’t back for a third year with the Broncos, 11th in the NFL."
Burton, 33, joined the Broncos in 2023 following stints with Kansas City, Payton's Saints, Washington, Chicago, and Detroit. Primarily a lead-blocker, he made all 17 appearances each of the last two years, totaling 27 touches for 90 scrimmage yards and a pair of touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).
Burton graded out as the NFL's top-rated fullback, according to Pro Football Focus. He was also selected as an alternate for the 2025 Pro Bowl.
"He’s smart. You know exactly what you’re getting on Wednesday night. You hear me say that, and that’s a really good trait," Payton said of Burton in 2023. "That allows you to put him in [different] positions. We ran a little short motion and put him in the flat today. He’s someone that can play on special teams, so there’s a clear vision with him.”
The Broncos recently passed on signing Pro Bowl FB Kyle Juszczyk, perhaps indicating that Burton indeed will be putting pen to paper soon. The team has re-signed several in-house free agents this offseason, including defensive lineman D.J. Jones, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and linebacker Justin Strnad.
