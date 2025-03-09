Mile High Huddle

Report: Broncos Extend Long-Snapper Mitchell Fraboni On a 3-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos are bolstering their special teams by keeping one of their specialists in the fold.

Chad Jensen

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos long snapper Mitchell Fraboni (48) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos long snapper Mitchell Fraboni (48) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Denver Broncos finally got in on the action ahead of the NFL's legal tampering window opening up. On Sunday, the Broncos re-signed veteran quarterback Jarrett Stidham along with long-snapper Mitchell Fraboni.

Fraboni was brought back on a three-year deal per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

"The Broncos are re-signing their long-snapper Mitch Fraboni to a 3-year, $4.175M deal, per source," Meirov posted on X Sunday evening.

Originally joining the Broncos in 2022, Fraboni has been the epitome of reliable at long-snapper. On top of that, he's been excellent in punt coverage, totaling 16 tackles over the past three seasons and a forced fumble.

The Arizona State product went undrafted in 2020 and entered the league initially with the Houston Texans before making his way to Denver. At 28, Fraboni gives the Broncos stability at an underrated position and gives kicker Wil Lutz some peace of mind.

Fraboni was originally a restricted free agent. Instead of tendering him at a cost level untenable for long-snappers, the Broncos re-signed to a multi-year extension. New special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi has his long-snapper and kicker locked in, but the Broncos will need to figure out what to do with the punter position with Riley Dixon poised to hit free agency.

Dixon could be re-signed, like Fraboni and Lutz before him. Or the team could look elsewhere at punter. Stay tuned.

The legal tampering window opens on Monday, March 10. The new league year is Wednesday, March 12.

