Report: Broncos Re-Sign QB Jarrett Stidham
The Denver Broncos are working to keep their quarterback room intact. With Bo Nix under team control for the next four seasons, the Broncos have reportedly re-signed quarterback Jarrett Stidham, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
"Source: The Broncos are bringing back their backup QB, as Jarrett Stidham is returning to Denver," Rapoport posted on X Sunday evening.
Stidham was re-signed on a two-year deal worth $12 million, with $7 million guaranteed, per Rapoport. That's solid value for an experienced backup, let alone one who knows the scheme like the back of his hand.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports that Denver is trying to re-sign Zach Wilson, but with an expected market for his services as a Sean Payton quarterback and former No. 2 overall draft pick, the team might not be able to.
"Sean Payton worked hard to keep his QB room intact," Russini posted on X. "The Broncos are bringing back their backup QB Jarrett Stidham despite the QB having interest from other teams. They are also trying to retain Zach Wilson but they may lose him."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Time will tell on Wilson, but we also know that the Broncos believe Wilson could have a huge bounce-back year if he ended up in the right NFL situation — as a starter, obviously. But Payton loved the culture and bond the Broncos' quarterback room established last year between Nix, Stidham, and Wilson, both on and off the field.
“It is a unique room. I don’t know if I have the answer. Both Zach and Jarrett are free agents, so obviously one of the ‘musts’—if a player is on our board, even if he was with us and is a free agent—both of those show up as orange tags," Payton said at the Combine late last month. "That is a ‘must’. We have to secure who the backup is. There are probably a few moving parts there, but I was real pleased with the room. Then the uniqueness off the field with those guys getting along well. They really worked together well.”
We'll find out soon what awaits Wilson, but he's likely to at least test the market over the next few days. The NFL's 'legal tampering window' opens on Monday, March 10, giving teams a two-day run to negotiate with outside free agents before being able to put pen to paper on Wednesday, March 12.
Stidham's return makes sense. Payton loves him and he knows the scheme well. To top it off, he has ties to Auburn with Nix. Stidham was the Tiger player who escorted Nix on his visit to Auburn's campus back in the day, and knows the family.
Playing together all of last season in Denver no doubt only strengthened the two quarterbacks' friendship. Payton keeps the bulk of his hand-picked quarterback room together with this move, though it's not looking likely that Wilson sticks around.
Not every team gets to have its cake and eat it too.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!